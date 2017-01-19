Advantage Publishing, Inc. To Launch Business in the First Coast

Advantage Publishing, Inc. is pleased to announce the official launch of Business in the First Coast Magazine, the latest addition to the growing family of brands by API, a fully integrated multimedia company based out of Gainesville, FL.

Business in the First Coast will be the connection catalyst for the business community on the First Coast, from Amelia Island to St. Augustine. Focusing its reach on business owners, C-Suite leaders and human resources directors in the region, the publication will offer motivational, innovative and educational content that can easily be used in business.

Business in the First Coast will publish eight issues in its inaugural year and is patterned after API’s other award-winning publications, including Business in Greater Gainesville, the Guide to Greater Gainesville and HOME: Living in Greater Gainesville.

Business in the First Coast will provide exposure to the innovative and diverse businesses of the First Coast area, while supplying cutting-edge tips and advice from a multi-dimensional group of seasoned and award-winning professionals. The magazine will feature relevant articles, columns, and interviews to help entrepreneurs of all industries develop and maintain their businesses.

Megan DeGance, former COO and Associate Publisher at API, will be the Editor-in-Chief.

“Megan has the experience and passion to lead our expansion into the First Coast market,” said Scott Costello, CEO and publisher of Advantage Publishing, Inc. “Megan has worked her way up through the company, having held nearly every position and is a proven leader. She understands the importance of content creation and has been instrumental in helping us have a positive, lasting impact on our community.”

Advantage Publishing, Inc. is also excited to announce the addition of Stephanie Winters to the team as an advertising sales strategist for Business in the First Coast. “Stephanie brings more than 27 years of advertising experience and shares our values of relationship building and offers a consultative approach that we base our company on”, said Costello.

Winters provides an extremely diverse skill set to the magazine, encompassing digital and social media marketing, creative direction, business development, strategic planning and relationship management.

Winters maintains a commitment to excellence and has proven her ability to implement systems and processes that improve efficiency, productivity and profitability.

In addition to the print publication, Business in the First Coast will include an interactive website, digital magazine, e-news brief, social media and event platform.

For more information on Business in the First Coast, contact Megan DeGance at megan(at)advantagepublishinginc(dot)com or visit our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BusinessMagazineFirstCoast/

Contact:

Megan DeGance

Business in the First Coast

(352) 514-6754

megan(at)advantagepublishinginc(dot)com