UpKeep Maintenance Management, a startup in mobile-first facility management software, has just announced a complete redesign of their web application. It is available immediately for their thousands of current users to help streamline their maintenance work flow process.

With the new release, current users will see a drastic new update that highlights the most important items from a day to day basis. The new design also comes with additional features including a new calendar for viewing and scheduling work orders, integrations with hundreds of different business software tools through Zapier; making UpKeep Maintenance Management more capable than ever to meet businesses needs.

“This is the first major redesign of UpKeep’s web application that we believe will lead to millions of maintenance people being able to easily access their work on the go”, says the founder and CEO of UpKeep, Ryan Chan.

Charlie Kleine, Coordinator of Repairs and Maintenance from Chick-fil-A, has mentioned that UpKeep’s service is “top notch from the beginning”. UpKeep is currently going through rapid expansion and is setting up 2017 to be a great year for maintenance software.

UpKeep Maintenance Management Software is a task management tool startup for facility maintenance teams. UpKeep is targeting the 9.9 million maintenance workers in the US alone to make their work more productive and change the way facility maintenance requests are made and received. Their primary focus is on making technology easier to use for field technicians so they can access their work on-the-go.

The founder, Ryan Chan, was an engineer at a chemical manufacturing plant and saw the maintenance techs using pen and paper to track their tasks and record field data. The old desktop software they'd been given by their upper management had a very difficult to use interface, so they reverted to pen/paper and manually entering the data into Excel. He decided there had to be a better way for maintenance teams to work together and communicate - so he quit his job, learned to code and built UpKeep.

http://www.onupkeep.com