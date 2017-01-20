Colton says, “I feel humbled that I’m given the opportunity to work with so many of these performers, who have years of experience on screen.”

Actor Colton Tapp has been enjoying a higher level of success, as a number of films are being released, showcasing his ability to hold his own in scenes with veteran costars. Colton says, “I feel humbled that I’m given the opportunity to work with so many of these performers, who have years of experience on screen.”

"Three Days In August" (released to Studio Movie Grills in December, and soon to be available on Netflix) marks the first in a series of movies, where Colton has shared screen time with some of the industries most distinguished actors. In the project about a feuding family, Colton costars with Mariette Hartley, Barry Bostwick, Meg Foster and Cal Bartlett. Bostwick explains, “Colton was a joy to work with on "Three Days in August". Always prepared and full of great ideas. If I had a grandson I would hope he would be as bright, talented and well spoken as Colton. His career is going all the way to the top!!! "

Colton’s also working with a celebrated name in the field of science. In an action drama movie based on NASA called, “The Boundary”, Colton shares screen time with scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson. Both are expected to be at the movie’s Dallas premier, January 2017.“We were obviously excited for Neil to take part in our project, and the end result looks amazing,” says Colton.

“Solar Eclipse: The Depth of Darkness” (due for release in 2017) took Colton to India, in a project where he plays John Wilkes Booth, the man plotting an assassination against the president, Abraham Lincoln. The film explores darker historical themes, as Colton was able to work with screen and movie acting greats like Stephen Lang and Vinnie Jones.

Colton’s next film Expulsion (release date to be announced soon) is a story about the merging of science and technology. Tapp works with his long time acting coach and screen veteran Lar Park-Lincoln. “Colton has a natural ability in the arts along with a sincere true blue personality, says Lar. "As an actor he gives emotionally and graciously to his co-costars.”

He’s also done a couple of projects with Fox News' Legends and Lies with Bill O'Reilly. And the work continues to come in from all directions. “I never take any of it for granted, says Colton. "I know how tough the business can be, but I’m having such an amazing time.”

A Texas Native, Colton knew early on what his career goals were, and has had singular focus in making them happen. Through talent, discipline and dedication his goal is to build a career on one great role after the next.

See Colton's demo reel here: http://urltrim.co/Bp7qtE