Alogent’s FASTdocs Suite Selected by Discovery Federal Credit Union

Alogent today announced that Discovery Federal Credit Union has selected FASTdocs, its Enterprise Content Management (ECM) suite of solutions, as the centerpiece of its digital upgrade strategy. Alogent is the result of a merger between Bluepoint Solutions and the former Alogent Corporation.

Discovery FCU (Wyomissing, PA-based, 9,754 members, $130M in assets) serves greater Reading and Berks counties from a single branch location. After their conversion to Corelation’s Keystone core system, their most urgent need was to eliminate manual, paper-based processes and give members faster, more efficient service.

Michelle Smith, Discovery’s VP and CIO, said, “We are excited to convert to digital operations. Currently, we use mostly paper and traditional filing methods to store our member records. When a member requests a document, we generally need to retrieve their file and review all of the records contained in their file to find the requested document. FASTdocs will allow us to instantly retrieve a document digitally, which will significantly reduce staff time looking for the document and provide a faster and more efficient experience for the member.”

FASTdocs 5 is a member-centric solution to managing all types of data with a highly flexible, powerful and intuitive interface. Several key elements of FASTdocs are part of the credit union’s strategy:



FASTdocs document imaging supports the way the credit union does business

File Import Studio electronically inputs documents with no manual interventions

WebShare with eDelivery provides on-demand access to member documents, plus electronic delivery of statement and other content notifications to members

Smith added, “We believe investing in technology and focusing on the delivery of quality digital services gives our members the tools they need to make Discovery FCU their primary financial institution—even though we operate from a single branch. As a bonus, we’re freeing up resources for future investments in member-facing technologies.”

“FASTdocs will dramatically reduce both the hard and soft costs associated with managing, storing, printing, and transporting paper documents,” said Alissa Fry-Harris, director of marketing for Alogent. ”And FASTdocs’ member-centric structure means Discovery’s members can conveniently access their information on a self-service basis through online banking.”

About Discovery Federal Credit Union

Discovery Federal Credit Union was founded in 1959 and serves the Greater Reading and Berks County region. While continuously growing in size, membership and capability, Discovery FCU has maintained an unwavering value-driven, member-focused passion to help its members achieve financial success and prosperity. Discovery FCU is dedicated to excellent member service, premium products and services, integrity and personal attention to every member. For more information on Discovery FCU, please visit http://www.discoveryfcu.org or call 610.372.8010.

About Alogent

Alogent provides proven, end-to-end payment processing, content management and digital account opening solutions to financial institutions, currently including over 1,400 credit unions, community and regional banks, and some of the largest national and international institutions. Our solutions are versatile, scalable, user-friendly, and exceptionally stable. Because of our relentless focus on innovation, our clients consistently exceed their productivity, financial, and customer experience goals. Learn more about Alogent—a successful merger between Bluepoint Solutions and the former Alogent Corporation—at http://www.alogent.com.