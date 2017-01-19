Global Imaging: Your Grand Format Solutions Company It’s our 21st year in business so it was time to update our look to better represent how far we’ve come in the last two decades and define our position as both a pioneer and a leader in the grand format imaging market space.

Global Imaging has unveiled a new logo design that launched simultaneously with the company’s total rebranding for their Panoply Finance and Panoply Supplies labels, and their new website.

The rebranding reflects the name changes of Panoply Inks and Panoply Finance to Global Imaging Inks and Global Imaging Finance. “We will continue offering the same breadth of services we always offered, like new and used equipment financing and state of the art inks, but now we have redesigned the logos to fit into a complete, all encompassing brand package,” said the company’s president, Tara Lamb. The universal design for all of Global’s brands reflects the company’s broader positioning in the marketplace as an innovator in wide and grand format printing, and demonstrates the variety of its services and products in a fresh, consistent, cohesive way.

The new Global Imaging logo is a modernized take on the previous one, which represented the company for nearly 21 years. Global Imaging has evolved from a small company distributing some very common product lines into an industry leader with an excellent reputation and a curated portfolio of the most highly regarded grand format products.

Familiar elements of the former logo remain: The words Global and Imaging are still stacked, and the well-known red triangle in the letter A remains – now restyled to appear as a fabric flag or piece of media. The new look also features dots on the side, representing variable ink drops, which give the logo dimensionality. The color pallet is more vibrant than the original and the use of a sans serif versus a serif font improves readability and gives it a more current feel.

“The new logo and branding mark a clear message that we are modern, innovative market leaders with broad and dynamic offerings. Bringing all of our brand identities together with a consistent look and emphasizing the word "imaging" helps to communicate the various points of entry to doing business with Global Imaging,” said Lamb.

Global launched the three new logos in all of its internal and external marketing materials, including its updated, expanded website, in January, 2017. Additions to the site include: videos, a blog, more in-depth product coverage, workflow-based product navigation, and integration with the new branding. Future phases of the site will add more interactive and educational content.

Lamb continues. “It’s our 21st year in business so it was time to update our look to better represent how far we’ve come in the last two decades and define our position as both a pioneer and a leader in the grand format imaging market space.”

About Global Imaging

Global Imaging has been the leading integrator of wide and grand format printing systems and supplies since 1995. Through its comprehensive portfolio of brands, it provides a complete array of products, services and the technical expertise needed for strategic business solutions and profitability in the wide and grand format printing industry. These brands include Global Garage, Parts Depot, Panoply Finance and PrinterEvolution. Global’s 6500 sq. ft. Workflow Studio is the only demonstration area in the country that emulates an entire grand format production facility with the most current and cutting edge products available. http://www.globalimaginginc.com