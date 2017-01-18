Battlefield Earth a Winner Amongst Audiobook Fans

L. Ron Hubbard's science fiction novel "Battlefield Earth" was released in June 2016 as a multicast audiobook that has received over 900 5-star reviews on Audible.com.

The 47.5 hour-long audiobook has been added to over 10,000 personal libraries on Audible.com and has a review rate of 4.6 out of 5 by users. The story was performed by 67 actors playing 198 roles and a library with over 150,000 sound effects. "If we did not have the exact right sound recording, it was created―whether it be a certain type of coin flipping, door opening or footsteps of a woman or a man, we ensured it was the exact right sound. Inside or outside noises were taken into account as well," said John Goodwin, President Galaxy Press. With such high user reviews, it looks like it paid off.

As one Audible reviewer put it, "The production quality of this audiobook is completely ruining all other audiobooks I've listened to. And I've listened to a couple hundred."

In addition to great user reviews, the industry also recognized the production value. The "Battlefield Earth" audiobook was awarded an Earphone Award by AudioFile Magazine as well as named "Best sci fi audiobook of 2016." Publishers Weekly called it an "action-packed blockbuster of an audio production."

Goodwin went on to say, "It was a year-long production and we are glad fans are able to experience it. We brought top professionals in to create a full movie-of-the-mind experience. It is a great story with great performances."

Galaxy Press also announced that "Battlefield Earth" sold over 100,000 copies between the book and audiobook in the last 7 months since it's release in June.

With 19 New York Times bestsellers and more than 350 million copies of his works in circulation, L. Ron Hubbard is among the most acclaimed and widely read authors of our time. In celebration of his fiftieth anniversary as an author, he again returned to the forefront of popular literature with his monumental epics Battlefield Earth and the ten-volume Mission Earth series. Together, these titles dominated international bestseller lists for 153 weeks, and still remain among the all-time classic works of modern speculative fiction.

To find out more about "Battlefield Earth" go to http://www.BattlefieldEarth.com