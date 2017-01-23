The Everly Lobby (Kimpton Hotels) We’re excited to offer guests a variety of great locations while introducing some extraordinary hotel and restaurant offerings that are unlike anything else out there.

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants today announced two new hotels opening in Los Angeles in spring 2017, doubling the brand’s presence in the city. Los Angeles is home to two existing Kimpton properties – Hotel Palomar Los Angeles Beverly Hills and Hotel Wilshire – and will soon welcome The Everly, situated at the base of the Hollywood Hills with 360-degree views, and La Peer Hotel, the first hotel in West Hollywood’s renowned Design District, which will reflect the neighborhood’s incomparable harmony of art, architecture, and fashion. Kimpton’s Southern California expansion will continue later in 2017 with the launch of a new property in Palm Springs.

“This is as very exciting time for us as we expand our Southern California influence,” said Ed Virtue, Kimpton Hotels Area Director of Operations, SoCal – Los Angeles & Orange County. “LA is an important region for Kimpton, and we will be uniquely positioned with four different hotels and restaurants throughout town offering the same uncompromising service our guests know and love. As Kimpton continues to position itself as a key player in the Southern California marketplace, we’re excited to offer guests a variety of great locations while introducing some extraordinary hotel and restaurant offerings that are unlike anything else out there.”

The Everly, slated to open late April 2017, will feature 216 rooms, relaxed communal spaces and effortlessly cool design. With its light-filled interiors, thoughtfully designed for comfort and ease, The Everly is a true celebration of its Beachwood Canyon neighborhood and the laidback California lifestyle. The hotel is steps away from the iconic intersection of Hollywood and Vine and the Capitol Records building with unbeatable panoramic views of the nearby Hollywood sign, downtown Los Angeles skyline and the Pacific Coast. The lobby, featuring 28-foot ceilings and a 12-seat bar, will serve as the social center and heartbeat of the hotel while the adjacent library room offers a quiet respite. The street-level café will attract guests and locals with its lively, radiant vibe and menu honoring the California Italian-based slow food movement with freshly sourced ingredients. Guests can relax on the fifth-floor pool deck and recharge with well-crafted cocktails and light bites from day to night. With expansive views from downtown to the coast, the pool deck offers an unparalleled respite from the bustling city below. The Everly will also offer creative meeting and event spaces, a fitness center, in-room spa treatments and more.

With the May arrival of La Peer, Kimpton will take its portfolio to the next level and expand the brand’s offering and signature ability to create one-of-a-kind hotels that are truly indigenous to its location. La Peer is an elegant and intimate enclave anchored between the famed streets of West Hollywood’s Melrose Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard. The design-forward hotel evokes a cool style that is quintessential West Hollywood. The locale will appeal to the aesthetics and sensibilities of the Design District while also being its own oasis amidst the City of Angels where locals and hotel guests alike can find their place. La Peer Hotel will feature 105 guest rooms and suites, a rooftop event space, poolside fitness center and more than 8,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor dining and lounge spaces. In addition, the property’s pool – while in the center of the bustling city – is an escape in and of itself accented by lush landscaping and handcrafted lanterns hanging from above that set the tone for an urban retreat. Rounding out the project is a new restaurant concept created by Casey Lane, chef/owner of the Tasting Kitchen in Venice, Calif. and Casa Apicii in New York City.

Please click here to see model room shots for both The Everly and La Peer. Additional renderings for The Everly and La Peer are also available.

For more information, please visit http://www.everlyhotelhollywood.com and http://www.lapeerhotel.com.

About Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants

San Francisco-based Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants is a leading brand of boutique hotels and restaurants and the acknowledged industry pioneer that first introduced the boutique hotel concept to the United States. In 1981, Bill Kimpton founded the company that today is renowned for making travelers feel genuinely cared for through thoughtful perks and amenities, bold, playful design and a sincerely personal style of guest service. Out to help people live full, balanced lives, Kimpton aims to inspire with touches like yoga mats in every room, complimentary coffee and tea to start the day, hosted evening Wine Hour, in-room fitness programming and complimentary bike rentals. The award-winning restaurants and bars are led by talented chefs and bartenders that offer guests a chance to dine like a local.

