The Toigo Foundation today announced the recipient of the non-profit’s Bridge to Business grant award - aimed at supporting the successful launch and growth of Toigo Alumni-owned business ventures. The 2016 Bridge to Business award recipient—Isa Watson of Envested, Inc.—was selected for her distinctive business model, impressive value-added product and strategy and growth potential.

“Once again, this year’s round of applicants included a talented group of Alumni who presented plans reflecting all avenues of business enterprise from investment, to fintech, to venture. We are so proud of all the applicants who are actively pursuing their rightful position of business ownership. We remain enthusiastic about their success and continued commitment to Toigo’s leadership principles” said Nancy Sims, president and CEO of Toigo.

For the first time, all applicants were encouraged to participate in our LaunchPad educational platform (a new component of the Bridge to Business initiative supported in large part by the generosity of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation). “The LaunchPad coursework is intentionally designed to allow participants to self-assess their readiness for business ownership and also benefit from the invaluable perspective of subject matter experts and seasoned professionals through a series of webinars” Sims added.

Isa Watson, Toigo Alumna from MIT Sloan School of Management (2013) is the CEO and Founder of Envested, Inc., a platform that centralizes all forms of workplace giving (time, talent, and money) to make it easier for you to engage your employees.

“It is an honor and privilege to be awarded the Bridge to Business Grant by the Toigo Foundation. This grant enables us to take our product to the next level and position ourselves for rapid growth. Toigo has been a critical factor in my career ascension to date and I know this partnership will help better position this entrepreneurial venture for success,” said Watson.

About the Toigo Foundation. Bridge to Business is an initiative of the Toigo Foundation’s post graduate programming. Launched in 2010, the Toigo Institute leverages the Foundation’s 25 years of experience within the finance industry in developing and supporting minority MBA talent to serve a broader multicultural community of professionals working in finance and beyond. The Toigo Institute’s initiatives and events are focused on leadership advancement of underrepresented professionals, including women and minorities. Committed to changing the face of finance, the Toigo Foundation inspires and supports minority MBAs as they earn their graduate degrees and pursue successful careers in the field of finance. The Toigo Alumni and Fellow network includes nearly 1,300 minority MBAs working in all sectors and all levels of leadership in finance.