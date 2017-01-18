SunBlock Systems Chooses EDT e-Discovery Platform

As a global forensics investigations company, our clients require us to be agile when tackling urgent, highly sensitive matters and EDT gives us the flexibility and power to do just that.

EDT, a global eDiscovery software provider, announced today that Washington, D.C. based digital forensics and investigations leader, SunBlock Systems selected EDT as its preferred eDiscovery software platform. SunBlock chose EDT because it is an all-in-one processing, analytics, review, production and trial preparation platform that is competitively priced and easy to use.

“EDT’s e-Discovery platform is easy to use, flexible, and powerful, making it an invaluable tool to deliver fast and reliable solutions to our clients,” said David Sun, founder and CEO of SunBlock Systems. “As a global forensics investigations company, our clients require us to be agile when tackling urgent, highly sensitive matters and EDT gives us the flexibility and power to do just that.”

“We are really excited that SunBlock Systems has chosen EDT to power its forensic and litigation services” shared Jo Sherman, EDT Software’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our Platform-As-A-Service offering, EDT.blue will enable them to focus on the delivery of service and expert advice for their clients while we look after their infrastructure”.

EDT Software will be attending Legaltech from January 31, 2017 to February 2, 2017. Attendees to the conference can schedule a meeting or demo with EDT by contacting info(at)discoveredt.com.

About SunBlock Systems

SunBlock Systems, established in 2002, specializes in providing digital forensics and litigation support services. The highly trained digital forensics professionals at SunBlock bring state-of-the-art technical expertise, investigative skills, and experience in obtaining and protecting electronic evidence for use in litigation. SunBlock Systems has assisted large corporations and law firms around the world and foreign and domestic governments on high-profile, highly-sensitive matters. To learn more, visit http://www.SunBlockSystems.com.

About EDT Software

For over a decade, EDT Software has established an international reputation as a full lifecycle solution for litigation and investigations. EDT has a global client base of corporate law departments, law firms, top tier accounting firms, government agencies, forensic consultants, and service providers. EDT.blue is the company’s Platform-As-A-Service deployment option incorporating EDT software in a client’s chosen cloud or datacenter. It allows clients to have full administration and control over their cases via a pay-as-you-go model. For more information visit http://www.discoverEDT.com