Local Business Leaders to March on Washington

On January 21st, the day after the presidential inauguration, the Professional BusinessWomen of California (PBWC) will join with women and their allies in Washington, DC, San Francisco, Oakland and Los Angeles to march in support of equal access to opportunity, inclusion and respect. Women's marches are planned to take place across the United States that day in support of the women's rights and gender equity.

Kathryn Larson, PBWC’s executive director, offered, “Our advocacy for equal access to opportunity extends back more than a quarter century. We believe that a fair and inclusive society is a more productive one. We are showing-up on January 21st in solidarity with all other march participants to stand-up and speak-out for the wellbeing of all Americans.”

“While we have come a long way, many obstacles for women and minorities persist to this day,” said Alexandra Roddy, PBWC’s chair. “In particular, as a business organization, we are focused on equal access to opportunity, equal pay for equal work, and policies that protect and support women and mothers. The under-representation that exists today in major organizations and positions of power all across our country translates into an ongoing pattern of unequal representation for the generations coming up behind us. To grow, prosper and realize the full potential of our great nation we must harness the resources of our full spectrum of talent. Our work will be done only when leadership and decision-making roles fully and fairly reflect all of our country’s people.”

ABOUT PBWC

Founded in 1989 by U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Speier, PBWC is a non-profit organization that provides skill development and networking opportunities as well as the inspiration and motivation to encourage women at all levels to achieve their ambitions and work for equality of opportunity in professional settings. Learm more about PBWC at https://www.pbwc.org

