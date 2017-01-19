GN Released Oil Sludge Treatment Equipment New Technology

As a leading solids and liquid separation equipment manufacturer, GN Solids Control started doing oil sludge treatment business from 2011. By gathering the experience in the field for last 6 years, GN was improving the technology for oil sludge treatment all the time. Now GN solids control already has the best cost effective technology for different sources of oil sludge treatment. The following will introduce to you the GN new technology equipment for oil sludge treatment.

Who Needs Oil Sludge Treatment Equipment

The oil sludge mentioned here is a mixture of oil, water and solids. It has 3 main sources: oil based drilling waste cuttings, crude oil storage tank flushing slurry and refineries plant waste oily sludge. None of the sludge can be discharged directly on consideration of the environmental protection. There are lots of chemicals in the sludge, discharging directly will lead to badly pollution. In the meanwhile, large content of valuable oil will run away. The contractors who do this business is getting the oil sludge treatment equipment to recover the oil and water from the oily sludge collected for reusing in mixing drilling fluids, fuel consumption and reselling to get the profit. GN has developed the standard system with model of GNNOST-10 for oil sludge treatment. Normally, after treated, the oil content on the discharged solids could be reduced down to 1-2%, while the solids content would be less than 0.5% Solids in the recovered oil. The remaining oil in the recovered water can even be reduced down to less than 50 PPM.

How GN Oil Sludge Treatment Works

In fact, before releasing the oil sludge treatment technology, GN already has all the equipment included in this system. There are mainly coarse shaker module, waste centrifuge module and oil water separator module.

Coarse shaker module– a high G force drying shale shaker is used for coarse solids separation. Fed by the screw conveyor or transfer pump, the shaker unit could remove the large side solids in the oil sludge. The slurry with fine solids will go through the wire mesh and stored in the tank compartment under the shaker to transferring to the centrifuge for fine solids separation. To some extent, the shaker also functioned to protect the centrifuge unit.

Waste centrifuge module–Before the sludge feeding in the decanter centrifuge unit, the polymer will be added into the sludge for demulsification process that will be helpful for oil separation from solids. The user needs a polymer dosing system that used to mix and add chemicals in the sludge. GN is also able to fabricate the dosing system. If the solids discharged out of the centrifuge still has higher oil content than expected, then do the dilution, demulsification and separated by centrifuge again.

Oil water separator module– The final purpose of the oil sludge treatment system is to get the oil and water recovered. The liquid coming out from the centrifuge unit will be guided to a clarifier for silt/ultra fine solids removing, then the water and oil mixture will flow into an oil water separator for separation.

Above is a rough process diagram on GN oil sludge treatment system, for details, please contact with GN Solids Control freely for more information.

Quick Way to Get a Proposal on GN Oil Sludge Treatment System

The oil sludge might be different by areas and working condition. And different clients might have different final requirements for the oil sludge treatment. The following few questions could help clients to get the most suitable proposal on oil sludge treatment system quickly.



What is the type of the waste sludge?

What is the composition of the oil sludge?

What is the solids size distribution in the oil sludge?

What is the challenge or problem of the current situation?

What is the target to achieve for the final oil, water and solids?

What solids control equipment has you ever used?

