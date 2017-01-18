"Our goal in introducing this to the market is to help clients better manage their EPIC platform – to reduce operating expenses, increase client project hours and improve the overall employee experience,” - Mitch Buse

Today, HCTec officially announces the deployment of their Epic Managed Service solution at Saint Luke’s Health System, a not-for-profit health system consisting of nine hospitals serving the Kansas City region. The HCTec solution will alleviate a number of challenges required to operate the EPIC system for electronic health records (EHR) from the health system and create a more cost effective solution.

Through this unique service, HCTec will support Saint Luke’s by managing the significant maintenance and technical support required to operate the Epic platform. In addition to reducing operating costs, this solution will increase staff productivity while improving workflow by utilizing HCTec’s remote resource pool out of their Atlanta, GA Service Center. The health system will be able to focus on strategic projects and optimize the features of the EHR, which ultimately will improve patient care. The highly skilled team of employees at Saint Luke’s also will have the ability to focus on growth and improving the overall employee and end user experience.

One key benefit for the health system in selecting the Managed Services team at HCTec is the ability to reduce operating expenses tied to supporting the EHR system. Additionally, Saint Luke’s will reduce fragmentation of its team and increase project availability, which were impacted by the varied support tasks associated with managing the EHR system, and the ongoing project related work and optimization required to operate and advance the platform.

HCTec Managed Services is both a virtual and physical IT organization that provides improved efficiency, reduced cost, and subject matter expertise to better deliver IT support functions. This offering leverages the use of state-of-the-art technology that blends with certified subject matter experts and operates as an extension of the health system.

"Our goal in introducing this to the market is to help clients better manage their EPIC platform – to reduce operating expenses, increase client project hours and improve the overall employee experience,” said Mitch Buse SVP Application Services. “Ultimately the entire health system should gain because of this efficiency including clinicians and patients - they will all experience the benefits."

“Utilizing a managed service solution for our Epic maintenance and support will allow us to add capacity at a lower price point, and experience a significant cost savings. It may be the silver bullet for the Epic market,” said Chuck Robb, Chief Financial Officer for Saint Luke’s Health System. “The HCTec Managed Service solution will help us grow the value of our EHR, and allow our team to focus on optimizing Epic to improve quality of care for our patients.”

“Delegating the day-to-day management of Epic and associated support tasks will enable Saint Luke’s IT team to become agile, flexible and efficient,” said Deborah Gash, Chief Information Officer for Saint Luke’s Health System. “There is a difference between running the business and transforming it. HCTec’s solution allows us to more fully engage our internal talent by challenging them to grow and transform our organization.”

“Saint Luke’s is a market leader for innovation and improving quality of care and we couldn’t be more excited to have them as an anchor client for this service line,” said William Bartholomew, Chief Executive Officer of HCTec. “The tension between controlling costs and continued investment in advancing clinical systems is what we strive to alleviate with our services.”

Managed Services from HCTec will provide healthcare systems with expertise specifically for the Epic market to:



Significantly increase available project hours, so staff can do their jobs

Provide enhanced focus by task: create greater return on spend (optimize time utilization)

Employee satisfaction increases due to appropriate skill level match to job performed

Fixed operating expense for support-related tasks

Potential to reduce overall spend related to Epic

Best price for each skill/task level in which specialized teams drive maximum efficiency at the best rate

Better manage the end user interaction process. Focus on key resources that manage face-to-face interaction with end-users

About HCTec

HCTec’s mission is to discover, develop, and deliver dynamic people and innovative solutions to enhance healthcare services and patient care. We provide Healthcare workforce solutions that fit our customers’ specific needs and produce measurable results.