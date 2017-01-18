New Video Tech Startup Fantag Aims To Transform Live Experience

“Video technology in the mobile era continues to change the way we experience life, work, and everything in between. We have an opportunity to change how moments from live events are relived and experienced."

A new technology company, Fantag, officially launched today with the mission of reimagining the way live events are experienced in the age of mobile technology. Fantag’s pioneering video engagement platform -- currently in beta and going live later this year -- enables spectators of live events to capture and share their favorite moments with the simple touch of the phone screen.

Among the company’s investors and advisers are executives at StubHub, MaxPreps (a high school sports-focused media company owned and operated by CBS Interactive), Moneta Ventures, and members of the ownership group at the NBA’s Sacramento Kings, whose new home at Golden 1 Center sits directly across the street from Fantag’s new offices at I/O Labs.

“Video technology in the mobile era continues to change the way we experience life, work, and everything in between,” said Brian Dombrowksi, founder of Fantag. “And with the players who have joined with us, throughout the region, we have an opportunity to change how moments from live events are relived and experienced. We’re just getting started, and have already witnessed great support for our company.”

Fantag has set up dual headquarters in Silicon Valley and Sacramento, which will enable the company to tap an emerging ecosystem of talent, partners, and investors that’s helping to create a greater regional hub in Northern California. The company unveiled its vision for growth in the region at its formal launch today in downtown Sacramento, where it met with local sports, business, and civic leaders.

Sacramento’s recent rise as a tech hub has generated excitement among leaders throughout the region. A growing pool of technology and business talent -- along with an emerging investor community -- has demonstrated the special opportunities that the region can foster.

“We continue to support tech companies who want to grow and expand in Sacramento,” said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg. “The Sacramento region is the perfect location for a startup like Fantag to test, develop, and scale access to its platform. Our ecosystem will embrace it.”

The Greater Sacramento Economic Council played a key role in Fantag considering the Greater Sacramento region.

“We showed Fantag the benefits of our region by giving them access to the innovation and talent Sacramento has to offer,” said Greater Sacramento Economic Council CEO Barry Broome. “We’re thrilled to see yet another tech company moving to our region while still having access to Silicon Valley. Together, the two areas are emerging as a mega-region, and companies like Fantag are learning to leverage it.”

Another key factor in Fantag’s decision to think regionally is the growing community of sports organizations and investors throughout the entire area that have already taken interest in the company’s technology. To date, Fantag has raised $1.5 million in seed capital from investors, many who have a strategic outlook on the future of the greater Silicon Valley and Sacramento region.

“The time is right for investments in companies like Fantag,” said Lokesh Sikaria, managing partner of Moneta Ventures, a Folsom-based investor in early-stage companies. “We’re betting on the long-term evolution happening here which will enhance the lives of many in the greater Sacramento region.”

About Fantag

Fantag, a pioneer in mobile video technology, enables producers and spectators of live events to capture and share their favorite moments with the simple touch of the screen. With a patent-pending platform that synchronizes mobile phones with camera feeds, Fantag is poised to engage a number of large markets -- beginning with youth, high school, collegiate, and professional sports -- where fans everywhere are looking to relive the moments that matter most to them.

With offices in Silicon Valley and Sacramento, Fantag’s advisers and investors comprise leaders in the sports ecosystem including executives at CBS Interactive and StubHub; members of the ownership group of the NBA's Sacramento Kings; and Moneta Ventures, a fund focused on early-stage companies. For more information, please visit http://www.fantag.live.