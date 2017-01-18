McNally Capital Welcomes Frank McGrew as Managing Partner

McNally Capital announced it has hired Frank A. McGrew IV to lead the firm’s merchant banking business, which provides M&A advisory, capital raising, and strategic advisory services to family offices and family owned businesses. Mr. McGrew brings over 25 years of investment banking, operating and direct investment experience to McNally Capital. He will focus on building and managing key relationships across numerous segments including the manufacturing and general industrials sectors, on which he focused historically.

McNally Capital will also continue growing its direct investing business, in which the firm makes control investments, minority investments, and co-investments in partnership with value-adding family offices.

“As we’ve worked with our network of nearly 800 family offices to make and manage direct investments for over eight years, it has become clear that both businesses and investors are seeking enhanced expertise, proprietary deal flow, and access to growth capital. Our decision to add a senior professional with over 25 years of investment banking, operating and principal investing experience highlights our commitment to further growing McNally Capital and our merchant banking business,” said Ward McNally, Founder and Managing Partner of McNally Capital. “Frank is a recognized expert in corporate finance, M&A and family business dynamics with extensive experience in identifying, structuring, growing, and monetizing leading businesses for institutional and private owners.”

“I am excited to join the team at McNally Capital and apply my passion for working with families and business owners at this firm,” Mr. McGrew added. “The McNally team has a tremendous network, significant opportunities for growth and a proven record of success, having built a strong foundation and reputation within the middle market. My primary role will be to ensure the execution of our long term strategy and to be a trusted investment partner and resource for family offices and family-owned businesses.”

Mr. McGrew most recently was a Managing Director within the investment banking department at Raymond James where he was responsible for leading banking coverage of diversified industrial and manufacturing companies – particularly those related to industrial technology, infrastructure, water, metals and industrial services. Prior to Raymond James he assumed increasing levels of responsibility while working at other global investment banks including Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch, Salomon Brothers, Morgan Keegan and Morgan Joseph. He has been responsible for identifying, structuring and raising over $5 billion of capital and advising on over $10 billion of M&A transactions for numerous private and public global entities.

Mr. McGrew is a regular speaker and panelist at key industry events related to M&A, industrial technology and sustainability. He has authored and co-authored numerous publications pertaining to investment banking, raising capital, global manufacturing and overall family business planning and succession.

Mr. McGrew holds an MBA from the Wharton School and a BBA from Southern Methodist University. He is a FINRA Registered Series 7, 24, 63 and 79 professional. Mr. McGrew resides in Nashville, Tennessee with his wife and two daughters.

About McNally Capital

McNally Capital focuses exclusively on direct family capital. With an emphasis on partnership, we harness the financial, intellectual, and human capital of our family office ecosystem to build value for family office investors, management teams and operating companies. We maintain a private network of nearly 800 family offices with whom we collaborate to make and manage direct investments. For more information, please visit: http://www.mcnallycapital.com.