By bringing consistent, real-time offer intelligence to bank representatives in multiple channels, Nomis is helping banks improve sales effectiveness.

As US banks are looking to expand margins through a rising interest rate environment, Nomis today announced the Winter Release of its omni-channel offer intelligence platform for retail banking, Nomis Deal Manager. Designed to increase sales effectiveness in complex environments, the enhancements in this version of Nomis Deal Manager improve sales’ ability to personalize customer interactions in a way that stands up to regulatory scrutiny.

“The Fed’s hints at additional interest rate increases in 2017 have banks concerned about how to increase margins while preventing customer attrition across both deposits and lending portfolios,” says Carmen Benz, director, product management at Nomis. “Without an understanding of customers’ relationship with the bank, price sensitivity, and a history of offers made to them, front-line representatives have no guidance on how to position compelling pricing and offers that will provide customers with a better experience and prevent them from migrating to competitors.”

The latest version of Nomis Deal Manager streamlines consultative sales processes with advanced capabilities that seamlessly deliver personalized pricing and offers in the context of the customer interaction. By documenting these interactions with minimal effort, Deal Manager provides management and regulators with visibility across multiple distribution channels and products. Some of the key features in the Winter Release include:



Consistent access to customer offer intelligence for multiple sales channels, including branch, call center, mobile advisors, and brokers

Loan bundling, allowing salespeople to view multiple loans per offer, either within the same product line or different ones

New dashboard reports to help advisors and managers track progress toward sales/profitability goals

Workflow enhancements to improve efficiency and usability

Automatic tracking of each offer and its outcome (accepted, declined, expired, etc.) to create a readily available audit trail to support regulatory compliance.

“For years, banks have been striving for ‘right place, right time, right channel’ customer engagement, but they haven’t been able to fully deliver,” says Frank Bria, VP of Digital Engagement at Nomis. “That’s because historically customer intelligence has been siloed, making it impossible for the front-line to understand customer needs. By bringing consistent, real-time offer intelligence to bank representatives in multiple channels, Nomis is helping banks close that gap to improve sales effectiveness.”

Banks that use Nomis Deal Manager together with Nomis Price Optimizer are able to create compelling pricing based on data science and seamlessly deploy even the most complex rate sheets across customer interactions. More information about Nomis Deal Manager and the latest software release are available at https://www.nomissolutions.com/solutions/nomis-winter-release-2017.

About Nomis

Nomis is a fast-growing Fintech software company that combines cutting-edge Silicon Valley approaches to big data, advanced modeling, and deep analytics into the industry-leading price optimization SaaS software platform. We help large and medium-sized retail banks better understand their customers and grow their businesses. We help these banks deliver win-win products and pricing in an environment that is increasingly competitive and highly disruptive. With experience in over 80 implementations, Nomis optimizes over $1 trillion in banking transactions annually and returns more than $300 million to its customers every year. To learn more about Nomis, please visit http://www.nomissolutions.com