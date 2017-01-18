Stratford School and Carden Academy Celebrate New Orange County Campus

“Both Stratford and Carden Academy were founded with the same vision for an outstanding educational experience for our students in a caring environment where children are seen and heard, and develop into creative problem-solvers, innovators, and leaders.”

Leaders from Stratford School and Carden Academy today hosted a celebration to commemorate the creation of Stratford’s 23rd campus in California. Located at 24741 Chrisanta Drive in Mission Viejo, the new Stratford School campus will offer preschool through 8th grade education and is a partnership between Stratford School and Carden Academy.

Stratford School, a leading private school based in Silicon Valley and founded in 1999, has been nationally recognized for its innovative STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) curriculum, which integrates performing arts, foreign language, social skills, and character development. The Mission Viejo campus marks Stratford’s continued expansion in southern California. Carden Academy, founded in 1994, unites academic excellence with enduring values, leadership skills, and fine arts enrichment. The new campus will be open for the 2017/2018 academic year and is now accepting enrollment applications. The location will continue to operate as Carden until the end of the 2016/2017 school year.

The partnership celebration event featured addresses by Mission Viejo Mayor Pro Tem Edward Sachs, Stratford and Carden leaders, student performances, and an art show of mosaic tiles designed by students and staff that will become part of a commemorative wall at the school. Mayor Pro Tem Sachs read a Certificate of Commemoration celebrating the partnership of Carden Academy and Stratford School to provide students, parents, employees, and the community-at -large with a stronger school that will be able to further meet educational needs in the area.

“This is the first of a series of 2017 events that will showcase how our partnership with Stratford creates a stronger school and benefits for our students, parents, employees, and the Mission Viejo community,” said P.L. de Avila, Carden Academy Director. “Carden and Stratford are growing together to foster greater academic achievement for our students in a safe and supportive environment. We are particularly excited that our partnership with Stratford enables us to add preschool classes in the upcoming 2017/2018 school year.”

In addition to the preschool curriculum, Stratford will make substantial investments in classroom technology to further enable the learning experience, curriculum development, teacher training, and facility upgrades, including interior and exterior painting throughout, interior updates to flooring, window treatments, furniture, restrooms, and a new preschool playground.

“Both Stratford and Carden Academy were founded with the same vision for an outstanding educational experience for our students in a caring environment where children are seen and heard, and develop into creative problem-solvers, innovators, and leaders,” says Stratford founder, Sherry Adams. “This partnership brings an even stronger learning experience to our students. Educators from both schools are excited to deliver a balanced, STEAM curriculum to Mission Viejo.”

Recognized as a top-tier independent private school, whose students historically matriculate to highly-ranked, first -choice high schools, Stratford School is the first school in California to receive the prestigious Carnegie STEM Excellence Pathway Digital Seal. Stratford was awarded the 2015 School of the Year at the Synopsys Science and Technology Championship, and was Voted Best of the Bay 2016, by readers of Bay Area Parent. Stratford is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC), which commended Stratford for providing “…a rich, well-rounded, challenging, and sequential curriculum that is constantly enhanced.”

The community is invited to an Open House for Stratford School Mission Viejo on January 26, 2017 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.

