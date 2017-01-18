Representatives with Crescent Harbor Lighting (http://www.crescentharbor.com) announced today that the company will be attending the annual American Lighting Association Lightovation International Lighting Show in Dallas.

“We’re very excited to be in attendance at this amazing event,” said Tim Fossett, spokesman for The Lighthouse, a family-owned lighting company founded in 1972. The event, which is put on by Dallas Market Center, is Jan. 18-22.

Dallas Market Center is renowned as the International Home of Lighting. Thousands of lighting buyers travel to Dallas during markets each January and June. The lighting show, according to event organizers, gives attendees the opportunity to discover innovative product lines and experience the most comprehensive collection of fixed, portable, and trend lighting for residential and commercial projects.

“We’re always improving as a company and are constantly looking for ways to raise the bar, which in turn, empowers our customers with the very best that the lighting industry has to offer,” Fossett said.

Featured events at the lighting show include Mariana Figueiro, who is slated to speak on the topic of light and health. In addition, Randall Whitehead is scheduled to speak on control issues, an issue that is important due to the fact that as lighting design and lighting components become more sophisticated, so are the devices that control them. Whitehead will explain how smarter systems offer the ability to create scenes versus simply controlling groups of lights, as well as how to work with customers to find their comfort level with new technologies.

“We’re really looking forward to receiving all of the information that will be available and also being enlightened on new innovative products in which we can offer to our customers,” Fossett said, before adding, “Our customers are at the heart of what we do, so it’s events like this that has allowed us to stay ahead of the curb on new technology and great products in which our customers can enjoy.”

About Crescent Harbor Lighting

Crescent Harbor Lighting is the online arm of The Lighthouse, a family-owned lighting company founded in 1972.

The company specializes in a high-touch customer service approach to retailing lighting fixtures, ceiling fans and other related items.

