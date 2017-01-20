GMO Internet Group company, GMO Registry, Inc. announces that .shop, the generic Top Level Domain (gTLD) for all online and offline shops, is participating in the Premium Domain Auction hosted by RightOfTheDot, NameJet, and Namescon at the 2017 Namescon conference in Las Vegas this month.

Pre-bidding for the Namescon Premium Domain auction is now underway on the NameJet website. 125 domains will be featured in the Live auction on January 23 at 3 PM PST at the Tropicana Hotel in Las Vegas, and about 400 names featured in the online extended auction starting on January 24 and running through February 9. These domains were selected by RightOfTheDot and are considered some of the most premium domains in the entire world. Participants must have an active NameJet account to participate in both auctions – sign up here to bid: http://www.namejet.com/featuredauctions/liveauction

Launched in September 2016, .shop has already sold more than one million dollars in premium names. The Namescon auction marks the first time that .shop domain names will be feature in a US auction, and we have picked out three great names for its debut.

420.shop

In the US, the sale of marijuana is now legal in some form in more than 26 states, and the burgeoning industry could be worth more than 20 billion dollars by 2021. As the industry continues to expand at a rapid pace, now is the perfect time to invest in marijuana related names. 420.shop is short, meaningful, and intuitive and a great brandable domain name for an online marijuana shop.

Pre-bidding is now available via the NameJet auction platform.

Visit 420.shop to submit your bid: http://420.shop

his.shop

Another great 3-letter domain name, there are many possibilities for his.shop and how it could be developed. From menswear to colognes to shaving products and men’s fitness, his.shop would make a great place to shop for anything that’s just for him.

Pre-bidding is now available via the NameJet auction platform.

Visit his.shop to submit your bid: http://his.shop

computer.shop

This category-killer domain name needs no explanation or introduction. Where do you shop online for computers, peripherals and other technology products? A computer.shop, of course!

Pre-bidding is now available via the NameJet auction platform.

Visit computer.shop to submit your bid: http://computer.shop

"We are excited to work with GMO Internet Group company in placing these super premium domain assets in .shop in the hands of end users and investors," said Monte Cahn, President and Director of RightOfTheDot, LLC. "We are very bullish on the new top-level domain extensions having brokered and sold the highest priced new TLD domains to date. We believe this year's premium auction inventory will set new sales records!"

About Right Of the Dot LLC

RIGHT OF THE DOT is an Internet consulting and advisement firm specializing in new and existing TLD strategy, board advisement, premium domain and market positioning, sales and services. The venture is the brainchild of two successful domain and Internet industry veteran, Monte Cahn, who possess a unique combination of vision, leadership and domain expertise. Cahn was the original founder of Moniker.com, a top 7 ICANN Accredited Registrar, who went on to head the Aftermarket and Sales Division of Oversee.net. Among other pioneering services, Cahn introduced the concept of Live Domain Auctions to the industry. Monte Cahn is a member of the prestigious Domain Hall Of Fame. This highly qualified consulting group gives you access to the most experienced domain sales and marketing strategists in the industry. RightOfTheDot, LLC the only domain industry firm specializing in many of the critical service offerings required to be successful in the ever-expanding domain industry

About .shop

.shop is a domain name for all online and offline shops. Short, intuitive, memorable and broadly understood, Internet users instantly identifies a .shop website as a place to shop. Registration of .shop is open to all and there are many potential uses of the domain as .shop can be for anyone, anywhere with something to sell online or offline. It is a great choice for any kind of online businesses including digital content and ecommerce solutions providers as well as the growing B2B ecommerce market. A .shop domain name can also help offline retailers and service providers to be discoverable online. For corporations, short, memorable .shop domain names are a powerful marketing tool and can be used to distinguish their corporate website from their online shop and provide an enhanced user experience for their customers.

About GMO Registry

GMO Registry is a domain registry services operator based in Tokyo, Japan. Established in 2009 with a vision to secure meaningful and trusted namespace for ecommerce, the company acquired .shop in a $41.5 million ICANN auction in January 2016.

Today GMO Registry operates more than 40 Top Level Domains including .tokyo and GeoTLDs representing major Japanese cities, while global brands including Canon and Hitachi have chosen GMO Registry as a technology partner to build exclusive branded namespaces under their own top level domain. For more information please visit http://www.gmoregistry.com/en.

About GMO Internet Group

GMO Internet Group is an Internet services industry leader, developing and operating Japan’s most widely used domain, hosting & cloud, ecommerce, security, and payment solutions. The Group also comprises the world’s largest online FX trading platform, as well as online advertising, Internet media, and mobile entertainment products. GMO Internet, Inc. (TSE: 9449) is publicly listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.