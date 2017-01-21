OnedayKorea Awarded Best Tour Agency by the City Hall of Seoul

OnedayKorea put efforts on creating unique and excting Seoul day tours and local activities

OnedayKorea, a tour agency for South Korea with its main office located in the capital city of Seoul, has been awarded the certification of quality for travel agencies by the City Hall of Seoul during a ceremony held in December 2016. The jury granted this award for its enormous growth over the past year and its contribution to the tourism in the country with its selection of quality tours.

As one of the most technologically advanced countries in the world, South Korea’s number of foreign visitors increases every passing year. And even though the country is prepared with English signs everywhere and tons of touristic sports, there are always visitors who want to have a more “real” experience. But that is where the problem comes in. Outside of the designated touristic spots, there are a lot of establishments with no English sign nor English speaking staff. It is even worse if you try to go outside of the capital city.

This is where the tour agencies play a big role. OnedayKorea offers a great variety of private day tours around Seoul and outside of Seoul. You have the possibility of choosing between having a private car or just walk around the city. All of these, of course, with a qualified English speaking local guide that will take care of every need you might have, so you can just focus on enjoying your travel. The guides walk along through the different locations of the country providing historical information, fun facts and trivia making the tour even more enjoyable.

About OnedayKorea

OnedayKorea is a multicultural team whose members shared and put together each other’s skills and life experiences to create a young, active and modern tour agency. They strive to create unique Korean private tours so tourists can have an experience you could not have with any other travel agencies.

With “The best day spent in Korea” as a motto, the tours take place in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere. That means no rushing, no forced shopping, and traveling in a comfortable and pleasant way thanks to expert guides who make their best to accommodate all your needs.

With over 200 tour packages on their website, they had to develop a new tool called tumakr, to make it easier for tourist to find the tour they might be looking for.

About tumakr

tumakr is a unique recommendation system that is embedded to Onedaykorea.com. Being the first travel agency in the world to introduce this kind of recommendation system into its service, OnedayKorea now offers an opportunity for customers to search for custom-made tours based on their personality, taste, preferences and many other characteristics.