erwin Inc., the data management experts, today announced the availability of a new version of erwin DM™, the company’s market-leading data modeling solution used by more than 50,000 professionals around the world. The new erwin DM solution effectively models and governs any data assets stored anywhere for more effective and powerful business decision making.

“Enterprises need to leverage data as a strategic asset to drive growth and competitive advantage in today’s marketplace. But they face an increasingly complex challenge managing data in a variety of formats and in locations that have sprawled beyond their walls to the cloud,” said Adam Famularo, CEO of erwin Inc. “Our new erwin DM solution helps enterprises integrate new data management technologies and deployment methods into existing technology architectures, increasing data fluency and enabling it to be used, trusted and understood across the business.”

Said Bill Matera, Director of Industry Data Models at Teradata and a participant in the erwin beta program, “We are pleased with the innovation that erwin is bringing to the data management market. This release continues to build on support for our Teradata platform and Industry Data Models. The combination of these technologies helps us deliver the best analytic solutions to our customers.”

Highlights of the new release of erwin DM include:

Expanded Support for Cloud, NoSQLand Traditional Data Sources



NoSQL metadata harvesting from MongoDB, Cassandra, DataStax, CouchDB and MarkLogic, and round-trip engineering with AWS Redshift as well as Hadoop distributions and cloud-deployed servers, such as Apache Hadoop Hive Server, HBase and Web HCatalog.

Automated metadata harvesting of cloud data lakes on big data clusters, including Amazon S3 and Apache Hadoop HDFS, or from file servers, which is critical for today’s self-service data needs

Enhanced database currency and certifications including Teradata v15.10, SQL Server 2016, Progress OpenEdge 11.16 and SQL Azure to enable forward engineering, reverse engineering and other key data modeling functions

Enhanced Workflow and Modeling Capabilities



Modeler productivity, workflows, data mapping and data documentation improvements increase usability and enhance efficiency of building large-scale enterprise models

A new REST API enables any enterprise application to retrieve and use Business Glossary definitions, enhancing data fluency and collaboration

The Industry’s First SaaS Deployment Option



Offers enterprise-class data modeling in a software-as-service model, enabling customers to minimize the challenges and costs often associated with on-premise deployments.

Said Kevin Schofield, President of ADRM Software, a leading provider of large-scale industry-specific data models, “erwin continues to lead the market by listening to its customers and partners and delivering the solutions they need to increase their competitive edge. It’s no wonder that leading financial services, healthcare and government organizations rely on erwin to provide the foundation for their most strategic data initiatives.”

Additional Information



About erwin, Inc.

erwin is the leading provider of powerful data management solutions used by more than 50,000 professionals in the world’s largest enterprises. The erwin Data Management platform combines data and process modeling, enterprise architecture and data governance in one unified software architecture that enables enterprises to enhance strategic data usage for a better competitive edge. The erwin platform is the foundation of mission-critical data programs in government agencies, leading financial institutions and in retail and healthcare environments around the world. Visit http://www.erwin.com to learn more.