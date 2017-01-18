Bioclinica Medical Imaging & Biomarkers Announces Pivotal Hires

Andrew Kraus, COO, Medical Imaging & Biomarkers, Bioclinica An incomparable clinical trial track record spanning three decades attracts the world’s best in our domain,”

Bioclinica®, a provider of specialized science and technology-enabled services supporting clinical trials, today announced three executive additions to its global Medical Imaging & Biomarkers leadership team. With global headquarters in Princeton, New Jersey, Bioclinica’s Medical Imaging & Biomarkers business segment is the world clinical trial leader in medical imaging, providing cardiac safety monitoring services, specialized biochemical marker analysis, and clinical lab services in the Bioclinica molecular marker laboratory. Joining Bioclinica are Andrew Kraus, Chief Operating Officer; Souhil Zaim, MD, Head of Global Medical and Science Affairs; and Sara Levy, Vice President, Client Services. All three will report to David Herron, President, Medical Imaging & Biomarkers.

“As the global leader in medical imaging and biomarkers, our teams are proud to have supported more than 3,000 clinical trials and 149 FDA approvals. An incomparable clinical trial track record spanning three decades attracts the world’s best in our domain,” commented David Herron, President Medical Imaging & Biomarkers. “I am very happy to have these three, multi-talented individuals join our incredible team, adding their expertise, experience and passion for creating value for patients, customers and the industry.”

Kraus is a recognized clinical research industry senior executive with more than 24 years of technical and regulatory knowledge, and a track record of financial growth and operational delivery. Among his primary responsibilities Kraus will be pivotal in driving strategic planning, spearheading technology-enabled global operations, supporting Bioclinica’s tremendous growth, and driving superior outcomes for clients. Most recently, Kraus was chief operating officer and treasurer of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation in New York City where he led a period of historical growth. Prior to this he was with ICON, plc. for ten years serving as executive vice president, Global Data Technologies after a tenure as executive vice president and chief technology officer of the Medical Imaging Division. Kraus has co-founded two successful businesses in the clinical trials services industry after beginning his long career at Bio-Imaging Technologies, which would later become Bioclinica. Kraus has both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in Bioengineering from the University of Pennsylvania.

Dr. Zaim is a recognized medical imaging industry senior executive with more than 25 years of medical, scientific and industry experience and was most recently chief medical officer at Median Technologies. He will be responsible for ensuring the strategic and long-term medical, scientific and technical development of Bioclinica’s Medical and Science Affairs organization in concert with the Medical Imaging & Biomarkers’ Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Michael O’Neal, and Chief Science Officer, Dr. Thomas Fuerst. Dr. Zaim was previously with SYNARC (merged with Bioclinica in March 2014) for more than a decade in various leadership roles, including medical director, chief medical officer, vice president of radiology, and director of radiology services, Europe. In these roles, Dr. Zaim established and developed global medical and science affairs teams supporting an array of clinical trial indications. Dr. Zaim is regularly published in peer-reviewed journals, and has extensive central reading and adjudication experience encompassing thousands of patients in hundreds of clinical trials in Oncology, Arthritis, Osteoporosis and other areas. Prior to this he was assistant professor of Radiology at the University of California at San Francisco. He earned a medical degree from the University of Algiers and is board certified in Radiology with a certificate in Magnetic Resonance, both from the University of Paris. Dr. Zaim is a member of the Radiological Society of North America, the European Society of Radiology, Osteoarthritis Research Society International, and the American Society of Clinical Oncology.

Levy is a proven clinical research operating executive with more than 18 years of client and clinical data management experience. She was most recently clinical practice director at Penobscot Community Health Center leading a health service delivery venture with athenahealth. She will provide executive leadership for Bioclinica’s clinical project management teams across the Medical Imaging & Biomarker business, supporting operations and delivery focused on consistency of service and customer satisfaction, and will play a pivotal role in the ongoing development of new client-service offerings. Levy is a graduate of Trinity College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology and Cognitive Science with a focus on the neurosciences.

