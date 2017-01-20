Mixpo Promotes Two Rising Executives

Mixpo, an advertising technology solution for publishers, promoted two key executives on Tuesday as it solidifies its focus on digital publishers.

Erin Martin has been promoted to Vice President of Customer Experience and Operations, and Adam Noble to Vice President of Marketing.

Martin was previously Mixpo’s Director of Marketing. In her new role, she is charged with enhancing customer experience and building the team, process, and operations structure to further Mixpo’s promise of best-in-class service.

“Coming up through the ranks, Erin has won the admiration and respect of her colleagues for her energetic and insightful approach to process improvement and contagious enthusiasm for Mixpo’s mission,” said Charlie Tillinghast, Mixpo’s CEO.

Martin joined Mixpo in May of 2011 as a product marketing manager and has spent the last six years growing with the company, most recently leading demand generation, communication, and corporate marketing as Director of Marketing. She brings over 10 years of marketing experience in the digital space, and helped Mixpo earn a place as one of Forbes Most Promising Companies and win the IAB Rising Star Awards two years in a row. Martin graduated from Colorado State University in 2005.

Noble, who was previously Mixpo’s Senior Director of Product Marketing and Sales Strategy, will now oversee all brand and product marketing functions from the company's Boston office.

“Adam brings a breadth of experience and a clear conception of Mixpo’s position in the market to his new Marketing position. His work over the last two years has been foundational for Mixpo’s publisher focus,” said Tillinghast.

Noble joined Mixpo in January of 2015 as Director of Sales, and was promoted to Senior Director of Product Marketing and Sales Strategy in January of 2016. Previously, he was the founder and CEO of a Boston-based social startup called Lifebox. Before that, Noble was Hearst Television’s head of product marketing, overseeing digital ad products and sales marketing of the company’s portfolio of 30 television stations and two radio stations. Noble graduated from Salve Regina University in 2008.

Both Martin and Noble will report directly to CEO Charlie Tillinghast and serve on Mixpo’s executive leadership team.

About Mixpo

Mixpo is the leading creative management platform for digital publishers. Our state-of-the-art studio gives publishers the tools to easily produce compelling video and rich media ads, and a simple interface from which to manage, measure and optimize campaigns in real time, at scale. Mixpo combines their technology with best-in-class customer service to support sales, creative services, and ad ops teams.

Learn more by visiting http://www.mixpo.com.