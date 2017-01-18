Media Expert Darieth Chisolm Darieth has built a media presence that’s uniquely her own, and she has become one of the most recognized business coaches in the industry.

Darieth Chisolm, the Emmy-Award winning television personality, author, visibility coach and multimedia strategist will be a featured presenter at the Pittsburgh Business Show, an upcoming business-to-business expo being held at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center on Wednesday, April 19 and Thursday, April 20, 2017.

Chisolm, a former news anchor of Pittsburgh’s own NBC affiliate WPXI, is the creator of the award-winning Hustle and Heart Internet TV and Radio and uses this platform to interview successful entrepreneurs and trendsetters to teach viewers how to achieve both the business and lifestyle that they desire. She offers unique workshops that show people how to be standouts in their industry, and execute an online media platform and enterprise that builds brand, influence, and income.

“A business is defined by an entrepreneur’s passion. At the Pittsburgh Business Show, I’ll be talking about the steps that you can take to ensure the passion you have for your business is ignited and how that can positively influence your business decisions. You will increase your visibility, identify new revenue streams, and feel empowered as you focus on your success. I’m looking forward to meeting Pittsburgh’s business community during this event and helping business owners recognize their potential,” said Chisolm.

Chisolm authored a book, Hustle: Why Now is the Time to Unleash Your Passions, which details how people can unlock and unleash their passions and learn how to hustle in business while loving life in the process. Attendees will also have an opportunity to purchase signed copies of her book at the Show.

“We’re thrilled to have a respected Pittsburgh personality like Darieth Chisolm speak at the Pittsburgh Business Show. Darieth has built a media presence that’s uniquely her own, and she has become one of the most recognized business coaches in the industry. We invite everyone to the Show to hear her, and our many other presenters, share their experiences,” said Linda Jo Thornberg, President of the Pittsburgh Business Show.

The Pittsburgh Business Show is welcoming speakers from all industries who want to connect with the region’s business community and discuss the trending topics, tools, and processes that have made their businesses successful. Any individual or company who would like to participate as a speaker or sponsor should contact Linda Jo Thornberg at 800-549-4048 or at LindaJo(at)PittsburghBusinessShow(dot)com for further information.

Visit the Pittsburgh Business Show website at http://pittsburghbusinessshow.com to receive free tickets and to register for events, workshops, and seminars at the show on April 19 and 20, 2017.