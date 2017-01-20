"Massage School at Lotus Education Institute was the best money I ever spent in my life!" Isidra Morales

Hands Transcend Technology By Christine Liebe, PhD Candidate

In an age where jobs are being outsourced to robots, machines, software, and other countries, there is one job that transcends technology, professional massage therapy. According to economists at the World Economic Forum (WEF), over 5 million jobs will be lost to technology by the year 2020, just four years from now. Economists predict a “Fourth Industrial Revolution” characterized by technological advances in genetics, 3D printing, artificial intelligence, robotics, nanotechnology, and biotechnology. According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, agriculture, manufacturing, and service jobs declined by 36% sixteen years ago, in 2000. Today that figure persists to include middle wage jobs in offices and administration. WEF economists estimate that in total over 7.1 million jobs worldwide will be replaced by technology from 2015 to 2020.

Massage therapy continues, however, to be a robust and profitable profession. The massage therapy profession is expected to grow 22% between 2014 and 2024, much faster than all other jobs. The median pay for massage therapists is $38,000 a year. The profession requires a license in most states and the successful completion of 500 hour or more of vocational training plus passing the national certification exam. Considering that one’s hands will make money over many years, the minimal cost of entering this profession, on average $9,000, is a smart investment in a healthy profitable future.

Women tend to dominate the massage therapy field, which requires consistent, compassionate, and intelligent nurturing, typically female traits. Male therapists bring their strength and caring to the profession. Julie Osborn has been a massage therapist for over 20 years. She has found the resort area in Aspen, Colorado tremendously lucrative. Julie works at a nationally recognized spa full-time and earns enough to own a condominium 45 minutes away from work. Being a massage therapist has sustained Julie through relationship break-ups, two broken ankles, and moving many times. Julie enjoys the community of therapists that she works with, friends who have seen her through hard times. According to Julie, “I love what I do. People feel better and smile when I am done with my work. I am so grateful for this quiet, happy, healthy work.”

Learning to be a massage therapist can also be a fun, transformative experience, even an adventure done on vacation. There are massage therapy schools around the world. Prospective students should check with their state massage therapy licensing board to make sure schools are licensed and the training is recognized. Online massage therapy training has erupted in the United States, but some programs are bogus offering strictly video learning. As a professional service, Lotus Education Institute, in Carbondale, Colorado offers a hybrid program, developed by an educational expert. This program allows students to learn partly at home online and hone their skills in 6 small group, personalized hands-on weekends in the Rocky Mountains. Who wouldn’t want to go to the Roaring Fork Valley in Colorado for a few weekends? The valley boasts excellent skiing, fishing, biking, and hiking. Lotus Education Institute also offers a 5 month, 20 hour a week, hands on training. Their next courses begin in February 2017. Prospective students are encouraged to call 800-585-7903 or visit http://www.lotuseducationinstitute.com today since they only accept 8 students per training. When the world is changing rapidly, it is comforting to know that basic human-to-human touch and caring continues to heal lives.

