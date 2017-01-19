ETA Technician of the Year Honored

Congratulations to Jay Thompson, CETsr; San Diego CA on being named the 2016 ETA Technician of the Year.

ETA International recently recognized the contributions of an outstanding technician dedicated to the highest standards of electronics excellence with ETA’s Technician of the Year award. For outstanding service to electronics technicians, the ETA Technician of the Year award is given in honor of the late Norris R. Browne, president of the National Electronic Association (NEA) and a service business owner who worked hard to assure that the professionalism of the independent technician be maintained and championed. This award is presented annually to an individual who is recognized as having similar passion and character. The 2016 ETA Technician of the Year is Jay Thompson, CETsr; San Diego CA.

Currently a senior field engineer with IWA Technical Services Inc., Thompson’s duties include installing and servicing public safety two-way radio and paging systems. Thompson’s career spans over four decades and some of his most notable accomplishments include designing and installing the first fuel telemetry system used in Indy Car racing as well as winning an Emmy award for outstanding technical remote video engineering.

For the last decade, Thompson has been a communications unit leader (COML) for the US Department of Homeland Security and US Department of Health and Human Services - Disaster Medical Assistance Team CA-4. His deployments include national emergencies, counter terrorism missions and hurricanes Katrina, Gustav, Ike and Sandy, where he was in charge of all IT and communications gear for 50-person teams.

Some of his other accomplishments include; special projects engineer for Bearcom; ESPN; ABC television; Indy racing communications specialist; wireless internet service provider; IT consulting; web design and hosting; locating RF interference for Verizon and has assisted equipment owners in mitigation efforts.

He holds degrees in criminal justice and in electronics and his areas of expertise include; Two-way radio, paging, satellite technology, TV audio-video production, IT server and desktop support, networking, database programming, website design and hosting.

Thompson has co-authored the following books: General Communications Technician, Levels 1 and 2, Mobile Communications Equipment Installer Level 1 and Radio Frequency Interference from A to Z. He is also a technical editor for Dover Telecommunications Services, where he co-authored a book on RF Interference, and edits online training content for cellular carriers. He has also been a classroom instructor at Education Forum at International Wireless Communications Expo conducting live training.

He holds an FCC General Radiotelephone Operator License (GROL) and Extra Class Amateur Radio License #KC9VTT. His ETA International certifications include: Senior Certified Electronics Technician, Wireless Communication Maintenance MSS, Antenna Line Sweeping, Distributed Antenna Systems, General Communications Technician Levels 1 and 2.

This award will be presented at ETA’s annual Awards Banquet during Education Forum, co-locating with International Wireless Communications Expo (IWCE) in Las Vegas on March 30.

About ETA - Since 1978, ETA has delivered over 200,000 professional certifications plus nearly 40,000 FCC license exams. Widely recognized and frequently used in worker job selection, hiring processes, pay increases, and advancements, ETA certifications are often required as companies bid on contracts. ETA’s certifications are personal and portable worldwide, thus traveling with the individual, regardless of employment or status change. ETA certifications measure and validate competencies of persons, not products or vendors. All ETA certifications are accredited through the International Certification Accreditation Council (ICAC) and align with the ISO-17024 standard. http://www.eta-i.org

