Katzenworld Adds Rotho MyPet Collection to Their Online Shop Offering

Popular online magazine Katzenworld has recently published the review of the Rotho MyPet adjustable bowl by Clare Hemington to commerate adding this product to their online shop offering.

The guide written by Clare Hemington goes into depths on why and how adjustable bowls are beneficial for the well-being of cats.

As for the bowl itself it's innovative designed bowl frame can be adjusted by a simple push and click system to suit the height of the animal, allowing comfortable feeding and less stretching of the neck.

The polypropylene frame and stainless steel bowl are hard wearing and easy to clean.

Each stand has anti-slip feet, ensuring the bowl stays in place during feeding.

The adjustable bowl makes feeding and drinking more comfortable for cats of all ages and sizes and also for other pets.

About Katzenworld:

Katzenworld is an online cat magazine working on providing cat owners and cat lovers with their number one source for:



Insight on cat care

Top cat events

Cat Cafes

Cat products

About Clare Hemington:

Clare Hemington is an accredited Cat Behaviourist offering behaviour consultations in owners’ homes as well as consultations by telephone and Skype. Readers can find out more information about their cat’s behaviour at her web site: http://www.catbehaviour.net