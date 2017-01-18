Launch of Netnograph marks a new generation of influencer engagement

Example Netnograph influencer map

Netnograph reveals the most important influencers, who interacts with whom, and the nature of these relationships. Understanding the influencer landscape around issues is vital to developing an effective communication strategy, for marketing, advocacy campaigns, or in a crisis. It also provides the intelligence to identify emerging trends, and target influencers based on their exact needs and requirements.

Netnograph is a joint venture between Leidar and Tree Intelligence. Tree Intelligence provides the research and analysis, and Leidar, an international communication consultancy, uses that intelligence to develop clients’ communications strategies.

Ignacio Garcia, CEO of Tree Intelligence, said, “We conduct wide-ranging and intensive research across social media and the wider digital footprint, taking into account the hyper-contextual nature of communities, conversations, and opinion-shaping online. We are able to go way beyond what other social media tools offer, using a combination of algorithms, measures, graph visualization and behavioural analysis by our international team of digital anthropologists.”

Rolf Olsen, CEO of Leidar, said, “Netnograph is about discovering where influence really lies. We’ll tell you who is at the centre of the web, where the strongest connections are and, importantly, we’ll identify who is not relevant. From a position of definitive knowledge, we’ll work with you to develop the right communications strategy for you to make the very most of your influencer network.”