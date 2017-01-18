Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week 2017 Rick Pate, Director of Heavy Duty Sales, said “This is always a very exciting show. Since it’s the first of the year and we can discuss changes and new opportunities for the year to come. Having this time to meet with individuals in our booth and also sit

Today, WAI, a leading manufacturing, sourcing, and distribution company of rotating electrical, ignition and engine management products, announces the debut the latest range of heavy duty and industrial products at Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week 2017.

Improvement and vision are the forces that drive WAI’s success. Since its founding, WAI has worked relentlessly to meet the ever-changing needs of its customers, including global product distribution and complete catalog coverage for all applications. WAI will be in Booth #1209. Product experts will be available to answer questions and educate customers about the benefits of the aftermarket programs versus OEM’s.

The 12th annual Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week will bring new energy, depth and breadth to the conference at The Mirage in Las Vegas, January 23-26, 2017. HDAW is the largest North American gathering of independent heavy-duty aftermarket industry leaders.

Rick Pate, Director of Heavy Duty Sales, said “This is always a very exciting show. Since it’s the first of the year and we can discuss changes and new opportunities for the year to come. Having this time to meet with individuals in our booth and also sit with them during our one-on-one sessions helps our industry grow and challenges all of us to better our future in the Aftermarket World.”