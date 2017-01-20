ECC faculty to receive national award for excellence

Five Elgin Community College faculty members will be recognized by the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) for their teaching and leadership excellence in institutions of higher education.

Recipients of the 2016 NISOD Award for Excellence are Chalyce Deterding, Assistant Professor I of Mathematics; Michelle Kelty, Adult Basic Education (ABE) Unit Adjunct Faculty; David Lawrence, Math Unit Adjunct Faculty; William Pelz, Professor II of History and Political Science and Patrick Stewart, Assistant Professor I of Culinary Arts and Hospitality.

The recipients will be recognized at the Excellence Awards Dinner and Celebration at the NISOD conference in Austin, TX on Sunday, May 28.

Additionally, all five recipients' names were submitted to receive the John and Suanne Roueche Excellence Award.

Founded in 1978, NISOD is an organization dedicated to the professional development of faculty, administrators, and staff; and to the continued improvement of teaching and learning, with the ultimate goal of student success. NISOD has members from more than 700 community colleges around the world.