India’s digital movement will be on the rise in the coming years. Seceon’s OTM platform will help Mahindra SSG address these trends in a holistic manner.

Seceon, the only threat detection and management company to visualize, detect, and eliminate cyber threats in real-time, today announced a strategic partnership with Mahindra Special Services Group (MSSG), India’s leading corporate security risk consulting firm that helps organizations reduce risk and enhance competitive advantage.

Joining Seceon’s partner program, MSSG has become a strategic partner and a value added reseller of Seceon’s innovative Open Threat Management (OTM) platform, the industry’s first fully automated threat detection and remediation system.

“Mahindra Special Services Group understands the need to help customers prepare for the inevitable data breach, providing them with automated threat detection and remediation solutions that mitigate the risk of data theft, disruption and financial loss,” said Chandra Pandey, Seceon founder and CEO. “Our relationship with MSSG will enable more customers to see and stop these threats as they happen and before they inflict damage,” he added.

“India’s digital movement will be on the rise in the coming years with focus on the Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), Smart and Safe cities, Digital payments, Mobile Security, BYOD, Blockchain, Robotics, Drones, Privacy & Legal Compliance and Cybersecurity—and will mature over the next 12 months and the coming few years. Seceon’s OTM platform will help Mahindra SSG address these trends in a holistic manner,” stated Mr. Dinesh Pillai, CEO, Mahindra Special Services Group.

Seceon enables MSSG customers to dramatically speed visualization, detection and elimination of cyber-threats through its real-time, automated threat detection and response capabilities. Using advanced data collection and analysis, machine learning, patent-pending predictive and behavioral analytics, Seceon enables MSSG customers to detect and respond to all forms of viable threats in minutes, instead of hours or days, preventing risk, damage or loss of valuable information.

With a core team comprising ex-forces officers and domain experts, MSSG’s risk mitigation advisories enable major corporate clients to secure their physical and information assets. MSSG will now offer training, consulting, professional and managed services around Seceon’s OTM platform.

Seceon OTM

Powered by advanced data collection and analysis, machine learning and patent-pending predictive and behavioral analytics, Seceon OTM provides customers with a proverbial “SOC-in-a-Box™,” automating human and time intensive analysis and decision-making to significantly speed the time to detection and remediation. Anticipating attackers’ behavior choices, the solution enables any size company or partner to see and stop the threats as they happen, preventing risk, damage or loss of valuable information. Utilizing dynamic rule sets, Seceon OTM is fully automated—it never needs tuning, monitoring or new rules to be added, and analyzes and reports or remediates findings automatically in emails, texts. Seceon OTM provides cost-effective, operationally efficient and comprehensive protection for today’s enterprise, giving organizations without dedicated security staff at long last an advantage over would-be attackers.

Availability & Support

Available immediately from MSSG’s regional sales force, Seceon’s subscription-based, highly-scalable, environment-agnostic OTM platform is suitable for any organization, regardless of size or security expertise. Targeting manufacturing, BFSI and IT/ITES companies, MSSG will resell Seceon’s OTM platform, providing training, consulting and managed services. MSSG will provide its customers with one-day training and simplified on-boarding for Seceon’s OTM, delivering immediate protection and ROI.

Seceon is committed to rapid partner enablement, giving partners like MSSG the ability to quickly deliver advanced security solutions while increasing profits and growing opportunities. MSSG will provide its customers with tiered levels of support, implementation and sustenance according to license and purchase packages.

About Mahindra Special Services Group

Mahindra Special Services Group is India’s leading corporate security risk consulting firm that helps organizations reduce risk and enhance competitive advantage. With a core team comprising of ex-forces officers and domain experts, MSSG’s risk mitigation advisories enable major corporate clients to secure their physical and information assets.

Mahindra Special Services Group is a strategic division under Mahindra Defence Systems Limited, a company which provides solutions for and meets with the requirements of defence needs of India. Mahindra Defence Systems Limited is a 100% owned subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra Limited. Mahindra Special Services Group is part of the $17.8 billion Mahindra Group that employs more than 200,000 people in over 100 countries. The Group operates in the key industries that drive economic growth, enjoying a leadership position in tractors, utility vehicles, after-market, information technology and vacation ownership.

Our distinctiveness lies in the ‘People-Centric’ and ‘Outcome-Oriented’ approach, endorsed by clients across scores of implementations. We have pan-India presence and the capability to operate out of several global locations.

About Seceon

Taking a new approach to conventional threat detection and management, Seceon helps today’s enterprise detect and stop both recognized and never-seen-before threats when they happen, instead of days, weeks or months later. Leveraging intelligent data collection and analysis, Seceon’s Open Threat Management platform provides unmatched visibility across the entire network—from users and devices to applications and flows— surfacing only the most relevant threats in real-time and the means necessary to eliminate them immediately. To learn more about Seceon’s comprehensive, Open Threat Management platform, please visit http://www.seceon.com or call (978)-923-0040.