SAE International announces that Nand Kochhar, Global Safety Systems Chief Engineer for Ford, has been named the Vice Chair of Technical Standards Board (TSB).

Kochhar will serve as TSB Vice Chair beginning Jan. 1, 2017; he will then become TSB Chair on Jan 1, 2018 and serve a two-year tenure.

The SAE International Technical Standards Board is the largest developer of technical standards for Mobility including land, sea, air and space. Industry, governments and the public are served by standards that are used for design, manufacturing, testing, quality control and procurement. It is the duty of the Technical Standards Board to promote and supervise Technical Committee activities of SAE, including participation in technical committees of other organizations and to approve and issue technical reports including standards, recommended practices, and information reports resulting from its activities.

In his role with Ford, Kochhar is responsible for delivering vehicle safety performance of all Ford and Lincoln brand products globally. He is also Executive Technical Leader, CAE and a member of Ford’s Technology Advisory Board.

Prior to this, he held the position of Chief Engineer, Materials engineering & Standards from 2008-2013. Kochhar and his team were responsible for material specification and standards development, supporting light weighting and systems engineering.

Since joining Ford in 1990, Kochhar has held position of increasing management responsibilities in Vehicle engineering, Chassis D&R, CAD/CAM/CAE/PLM technology deployment. He has been a longtime supporter of SAE International and served as Chairman of SAE Motor Vehicle Council for 2015-16 terms.

