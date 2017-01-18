CereScan's brain imaging data and software processing can see what traditional imaging often misses. Through the clinical data, the innovations and the imaging software available through CereScan, we have a plethora of resources to make NCH an even higher-quality institution for brain disorders.

CereScan® has increased its functional brain imaging diagnostics network with the addition of Northwest Community Healthcare (NCH) in Arlington Heights. Patients in the Midwest region who are suffering from lingering head and brain injuries may now use the nation’s leading provider of statistically measured brain diagnostics to understand the biological basis of their symptoms for a more direct path to treatment and recovery.

“We’re honored to partner with a nationally recognized provider with some of the top Radiologists in the Great Lakes region at Northwest Community Healthcare,” said John Kelley, CEO and chairman of CereScan. “Our alliance will allow CereScan’s functional brain diagnostic services to be available to patients and practitioners in the Midwest region. We pursued a relationship with NCH because our values and philosophy about healthcare are closely aligned.”

Headquartered in Denver, CereScan uses its patented process to combine patient-clinical information, functional brain imaging and advanced processing software to help medical providers and their patients find a more complete and accurate diagnosis. Through its agreement, NCH has integrated CereScan’s patented process, using qSPECT (quantitative Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography) imaging data to assist referring physicians in the evaluation of complex neurological conditions.

“CereScan values the practice philosophy of NCH. Both parties believe that every person is unique and so is their diagnosis and treatment,” said neurosurgeon Shaun T. O’Leary, M.D., Ph.D., FAANS. “Through the clinical data, the innovations and the imaging software available through CereScan, we have a plethora of resources to make NCH an even higher-quality institution for brain disorders.”

Dr. O’Leary joined NCH’s Medical Group in December 2014 and is helping lead the hospital’s growth of neurosurgical patient care. NCH is the only hospital in Illinois to receive the 2017 Healthgrades® Neurosciences, Stroke Care and Cranial Neurosurgery Excellence Award. NCH was named one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Stroke Care for its performance in 34 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions, as defined by Healthgrades, which evaluated nearly 4,500 hospitals across the country.

Headed by Dr. O’Leary, NCH’s Neuroscience Center will provide patients with full-service care for brain injuries. The NCH Neuroscience Center specializes in treating complex neurological conditions affecting the brain, nerves and spinal cord.

About Northwest Community Healthcare (NCH)

Serving Chicago’s northwest suburbs since 1959, NCH is a comprehensive, patient-centered system of care that serves more than 350,000 outpatients each year and more than 20,000 inpatients treated annually at the 489-bed acute care hospital in Arlington Heights. The award-winning hospital holds the prestigious Magnet designation for nursing excellence, is designated as a Primary Stroke Center, and earned the Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval in 2015. NCH has four Immediate Care locations in the northwest suburbs. NCH has a medical staff of more than 1,000 physicians, which includes the board-certified primary care doctors and specialists of the NCH Medical Group. These physicians have selected our facility as a place where they want to treat and care for their private patients. For more information, or to find a doctor on the NCH Medical staff, visit http://www.nch.org.

About CereScan®

CereScan combines state-of-the-art qSPECT, qEEG and PET/CT brain imaging technologies with a patient centered model of care to provide the highest level of neurodiagnostics anywhere. Using quantitative functional brain imaging, advanced imaging software, and an extensive library of clinical data, the CereScan medical team provides physicians with unmatched objective diagnostic information. CereScan helps patients and their physicians better understand the neurological basis of their conditions. In a variety of legal settings, CereScan provides unbiased evidence to attorneys and their clients regarding traumatic and toxic brain injuries. For researchers, CereScan provides independent pre- and post-treatment measures of organic changes in the brain along with measures of symptoms related to the brain disorder of interest. For more information, please call (866) 722-4806 or visit http://www.CereScan.com. Connect with CereScan on Twitter @CereScan and on Facebook at Facebook.com/CereScan.