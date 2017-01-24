Aircall Appoints Glenn Fleischman Head Of North America

Aircall logo Aircall is well positioned to capitalize on the opportunity with its easy-to-use apps and tight integrations with leading CRM and helpdesk partners including Salesforce, Zendesk, Hubspot, Pipedrive, Zoho, and many more.

Mr. Fleischman brings over 20 years of international experience overseeing growth at two global collaboration service providers including PGi and Arkadin, an NTT Communications company, where he was Executive Vice President of North America and the New Services division.

“Glenn’s track record will be a tremendous asset to Aircall”, says Olivier Pailhes, CEO and co-founder of Aircall. “His passion for developing high performance teams, driving profitable organic growth, and delivering superior value to customers helps to fill out our executive team at an exciting time as we execute our ambitious strategy to expand in North America and up into the middle market.”

Following its funding round in September 2016, Aircall is building out its sales and operations team in New York City to sustain and accelerate its growth on the North American market.

“It’s a privilege to join Aircall at such a pivotal time in the company’s path to success,” says Mr. Fleischman. “The market for cloud-based phone solutions for support and sales teams is on a strong growth trajectory. Aircall is well positioned to capitalize on the opportunity with its easy-to-use apps and tight integrations with leading CRM and helpdesk partners including Salesforce, Zendesk, Hubspot, Pipedrive, Zoho, and many more. I look forward to working alongside Olivier and the leadership team to build long-term value for the company, our customers and investors.”

Mr. Fleischman is based in Aircall’s New York office. He holds a bachelor’s degree from University of Maryland in Communications.

About Aircall

Founded in 2014 within the startup studio eFounders, Aircall develops a software-only phone system for support, sales, marketing and call-center teams. Aircall is designed to be entirely self-service, extremely easy to use, and connected to any other business software. It’s currently used by thousands of teams, in 35 countries all over the world.

Press Contact

Agence Raoul

Alexandre Costes

alexandre(at)agenceraoul(dot)com / +33 6 72 71 97 98

Corporate Contact

Carmel Schetrit

carmel(at)aircall(dot)io / +1 347 318 0705