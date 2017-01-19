While James Earl Jones is best known as the voice of Darth Vader in Star Wars, among his many accomplishments on stage and screen, the "Front Page" series he hosts recently focused on removing the mask in an episode covering facial recognition technology. The show has developed an impressive track record of bringing important societal issues to the forefront and this latest episode promises to continue this strong reputation.

Facial recognition technology has revolutionized the way people interface with modern devices. Many people use facial recognition technology to access confidential phone applications and computer programs. Most people know that facial recognition technology plays a vital role in law enforcement and airport security; however, few people truly understand how this advanced technology works. The most recent episode of this show helps to bring the mechanism of this technology to light for education of the viewing audience. Consumers who has wondered how facial recognition technology works should take a look at this most recent episode. Not only can people learn more about facial recognition technology but they can also see what the future holds as researchers look to build on the progress of this technology.

"Front Page" with James Earl Jones is a public television series that is carefully proofread to ensure quality standards are met before dissemination to Public Access and PBS Member stations for a wider broadcast. The show has received a wide variety of awards and recognition for its work.