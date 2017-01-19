Rebus Announces Integration with Microsoft Office 365 and Skype

Rebus Interface with Microsoft Office 365 and Skype By adding standard office applications, Office 365 and Skype, directly into the Rebus interface, real-time collaboration within your organization is now possible with the click of a button.

Rebus™, a revolutionary SaaS-based analytics platform for the supply chain, is proud to announce integrations with Microsoft® Office® 365 and Skype™. These enhancements allow customers to collaborate in real-time using their existing office suite of software.

“When we built Rebus, we focused on creating an intuitive software platform that aggregates supply chain data and monitors cross-functional KPIs.” said Gerry Brady, CEO and Founder of Longbow Advantage, the creator of Rebus. “The next logical step was to enable people to share these data visualizations without having to switch between software applications. By adding standard office applications, Office 365 and Skype, directly into the Rebus interface, real-time collaboration within your organization is now possible with the click of a button.”

The integration with Microsoft Office 365 brings features like logging in to Rebus with your Office 365 username and password; emailing widgets and dashboards; and reading, writing, sending, and receiving emails directly from within Rebus. The Skype integration enables you to chat and share widgets and dashboards from within the Rebus interface by dragging and dropping them into your Skype window.

