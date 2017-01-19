Deliver Advanced GIS and GPS Data Collection with TerraGo and CompassTools We help our customers build the best bundled solution for their GIS and GPS goals, whatever they may be, and TerraGo’s mobile solutions give us the flexibility we need for the wide spectrum of accuracy, workflow and data collection requirements.

TerraGo is pleased to announce their partnership with CompassTools, a leading provider of integrated GIS, GPS and wireless solutions for field data collection across numerous industries including government, utility, natural resources, transportation, architecture and construction.

According to Andrew Carey, Manager of Geospatial Solutions at CompassTools, “We help our customers build the best bundled solution for their GIS and GPS goals, whatever they may be, and TerraGo’s mobile solutions give us the flexibility we need for the wide spectrum of accuracy, workflow and data collection requirements.” He adds, “TerraGo provides out-of- the-box integration for all the leading platforms, while enabling customizable precision, basemaps, forms and workflows, which fits well with our customer-focused approach.”

“CompassTools helps organizations identify and implement the best combination of GPS receivers, hardware and software to meet their unique requirements,” says John Timar, Vice President, Worldwide Sales, TerraGo. “TerraGo Edge and TerraGo Magic were designed from the ground up to support that type of customization; which makes it easy for customers to get the benefit of CompassTools’ expertise to help them deploy a solution tailored to their mission.”

CompassTools is an authorized reseller of TerraGo products in addition to Trimble, Esri and other leading geospatial technologies, serving customers in Colorado, Wyoming, Arizona, New Mexico, Nebraska, Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, and also parts of Texas.

Join our upcoming webinar on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at 12 PM ET to learn more and see a live demonstration of mobile GIS and GPS solutions available from TerraGo and CompassTools. Register here.

About TerraGo

TerraGo develops software applications and mobile apps that make it easy for our customers to collect data, share information and work together anywhere, any time. From sharing feature-rich maps and imagery to deploying on-demand apps for a mobile workforce, TerraGo builds intuitive products that enable collaboration from any place on the planet.

Founded in 2005, TerraGo invented the industry’s most widely adopted geospatial collaboration technology with its innovative GeoPDF products, revolutionized field data collection with TerraGo Edge and provides the industry’s most advanced rapid mobile application development with the TerraGo Magic zero-code platform as a service.

TerraGo’s customers include the world’s leading defense and intelligence departments, government agencies, non-profits and commercial enterprises in every industry, with over 2,000 global customers based in over 70 countries and all 50 US states.