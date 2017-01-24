KraeO Pom Pom Hats Start at $26.00 The new KraeO Valentine’s line features something for everyone – from that hard to buy for boyfriend to that once in a lifetime friend

With Valentine’s Day just weeks away, now is the time to pick out that perfect, unique gift for the special people on your list. Whether it’s a fun night out or a relaxing night in, KraeO’s new Valentine collection has you covered. Their new line features hand-knit pom pom hats, luxurious blankets, trendy neck and glove warmers all in signature Valentine’s Day colors – red, white and pink. Think of how great your special Valentine will look – indoors or out.

The 2017 KraeO collection features trendy, hand-knit warmers, beanies and scarves, blankets, perfect for adding to your Valentine’s night out or giving as a gift for a memorable Valentine’s night in. All pieces are 100% American made, personally designed and hand-knit by Kristin Oldach. Not only are these high-quality accessories beautiful, they are easily accessible with prices starting at $22.00.

“The new Valentine’s line features something for everyone – from that hard to buy for boyfriend to that once in a lifetime friend,” says Oldach. “We are launching this brand line online so customers can easily purchase their gifts quickly. A special addition to our collection is our new, boldly striped, cozy blanket – high quality, hand-knit – perfect for a cozy night in.”

KraeO Womens beanies and pom pom hats, chain scarves, bandanas, wrist warmers – start at $26.00

KraeO Mens beanies – start at $36.00

KraeO Kids beanies and cowls- starting at $22.00

Inspired by Chicago's infamous, frigid winters, Kristin Oldach, owner of KraeO and graduate of the renown SAIC (School of the Art Institute of Chicago), launched her winter accessories line to keep customers warm and chic during the cold season. KraeO is already gaining fast recognition as one of the hottest, go-to original winter accessory brands for women, men and kids and is continually updated with new items each year.

So if you still need to shop for that hard to buy for significant other, friend or relative, KraeO has something for every Valentine’s gift giver. Even if you want to treat yourself - KraeO has a chic Valentine’s accessory for you. Make this Valentine’s the one where you feel good about what you give (or get).

For more information about the KraeO Valentine’s collection, go to KraeO.

*Full KraeO line and pricing available on KraeO.com

ABOUT KRAEO

KraeO is a valued online fashion collection based in Chicago, IL. It offers contemporary high-quality, accessibly priced women’s, men’s and kids winter accessories. Since its inception in 2011, the online store has carried 100% American made, hand-knit, scarves, hats, wrist warmers, bandanas and cowls. Inspired by Chicago's infamous, frigid winters, owner, Kristin Oldach, graduate of renowned SAIC (School of the Art Institute of Chicago), first launched her winter accessories line to keep customers warm and chic during the cold season. For more information about winter line specifics and pricing, go to KraeO.com and click on the 'store' tab.