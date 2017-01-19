Dr. Andrew Lian-Jie Li is a board certified dermatologist by the American Board of Dermatology and fellowship trained Mohs and cosmetic surgeon. After extensive dermatology research training at the National Cancer Institute of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Li completed his internship in internal medicine at the Emory University and dermatology training at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Dr. Li pursued further training in Mohs Micrographic and cosmetic surgery at the University of Louisville. After his fellowship training, Dr. Li served as the director of the dermatology surgery, melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and basal cell carcinoma program at Case Western Reserve University. Dr. Li is a clinical associate and teaching Dermatology resident at the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Andrew Li currently practices in Phillipsburg, NJ 08865, Hackettstown, NJ 07840, Washington, NJ 07882, and Easton, PA 18042.

Warren Skin Care Center offers many services for treatments such as the following:

Mohs Surgery for Skin Cancer

Acne

Warts

Eczema

Hair Loss/Alopecia Areata

Sweating/Hyperhidrosis

Psoriasis

Rosacea

Cold sores/Herpes

Fat Transfer, Restylane and Botox for Wrinkles

Microdermabrasion

Chemical Peels

Blepharoplasty Surgery

Dr. Li also also offers many cosmetic services such as the ones listed below:

Botox

Restylane

Fat Transfer for Wrinkles

Laser Surgery for Broken Blood Vessels

Warren skin care center is a premier skin care facility dedicated to providing excellence in care for all your skin needs.

It is their duty to ensure your highest satisfaction with their care and they will work diligently to make sure that is always the case.

Dr. Li is conveniently located in Hunterdon County. For more information and locations you can visit Warren Skin Care Center’s full profile at http://www.njtopdocs.com/DrLiWarrenSkinCare

About Us

NJ Top Dentists is a comprehensive information resource of Top Doctors, Dentists and Hospitals. We are profiling over 900 Healthcare Providers and have made it convenient for you to find them.

NJ Top Dentists allows patients to “meet” these providers online before making their appointment.

For more information, please visit http://www.NJTopDocs.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook – Twitter – YouTube