New Steelhead Lounge Boon Edam Revolving Door Provides Comfort, Re-claims Space, and Saves Money

Boon Edam Inc., a global leader in security entrances and architectural revolving doors, today announced that Seven Feathers Casino Resort, located in Canyonville, Oregon, has installed a Boon Edam BoonAssist TQ revolving door in its new, 2150-square foot, non-smoking Steelhead Lounge. I-5 Design is the design/build firm that completed the project.

Seven Feathers Casino Resort, one of the premier resorts in the Pacific Northwest, is among the fastest growing destination resorts in the region. It’s a place where guests experience the thrill of Nevada-style gaming, fabulous food and beverages, live entertainment, a full-service spa, indoor pool, fitness center, world-class RV Resort, and more.

Creating Useable, Comfortable Space

“We decided to do away with our poker room on the smoking floor and re-model that space for our non-smoking patrons,” explained Andrew McAuley, Construction Project Manager for Seven Feathers Casino Resort. “We originally looked at a sliding door, but we were concerned about gusting winds and even snow infiltrating the space. A vestibule would have been great, but we just didn’t have the room. Our architect came up with the idea to install a revolving door to minimize the footprint and create that all-important air seal.”

McAuley continued, “We had a pair of store-front doors, and we decided on the revolving door after the re-model had started. We were under a time constraint, and we reached out to a number of manufacturers, but only Boon Edam could meet our timeline. Our architect told us that Boon Edam is a global company and they make really great doors.”

Revolving Door Saves Money

Seven Feathers installed an 8-foot diameter BoonAssist TQ manual revolving door at the entrance to the lounge from the street. “The door literally goes into the lounge where people are sitting, and now we can keep all of that seating,” said McAuley. “With the door’s power assist feature, our customers don’t have to push as hard and for our elderly guests that’s important.” The Boon Edam revolving door is installed with half the door outside the building and half the door inside the lounge. So, not only does Seven Feathers have more useable, comfortable space, but they saved money not installing a huge awning to protect an entrance constructed entirely outside the building envelope.

“The Boon Edam entrance is doing a real nice job for what we wanted to accomplish—the revolving door concept has definitely been successful. It’s aesthetically pleasing and it fits our upscale lounge look and feel. There are several competing casinos in our area, so we have to work hard to delight our customers, while keeping our costs in check,” concluded McAuley.

