ETA Educator of the Year Trains and Certifies US Military Personnel

Congratulations to Clarence Owen Jackson, FOT; Martinez GA; Ordnance Electronics Maintenance Training Department, US Army, ETA's Educator of the Year.

ETA International recently recognized the contributions of an outstanding educator dedicated to the highest standards of electronics excellence with ETA’s Educator of the Year award. This prestigious award is named in honor of Wallace “Wally” Medeiros, PhD, CETma, a US Veteran and retired communications worker who spent his retirement working as in instructor at Honolulu Community College and the U.S. military at Barbers Point, HI teaching, inspiring and working on course development.

For outstanding dedication and devotion in the education of those pursuing careers in electronics and related fields, this award goes to Clarence Owen Jackson, FOT; Martinez GA; Ordnance Electronics Maintenance Training Department, US Army.

Jackson has dedicated over 42 years providing his service to the military as a civilian while simultaneously being an owner and independent electrical contractor. He is extensively licensed to provide elite contracted service for the entire state of Georgia and is one of few people holding specialized licensure with the state.

His entire career has been devoted to providing his technical expertise to the military as a civilian trainer at Fort Gordon. As an instructor at Ordnance Electronic Maintenance Training Department (OEMTD), he has gone above and beyond to make sure all personnel he has in his classes are adequately trained and certified as qualified to succeed in both their chosen their military careers as well as prepared to make the transition into civilian careers. In December 2016, Jackson’s longevity of civilian military service reached its end, as he retired from his role at OEMTD.

Jackson’s dedication to his professional trade association will continue as a Certification Administrator (test proctor) and Subject Matter Expert to the Fiber Optic Committee. His ambitious attitude and ongoing mission is to make sure individuals are properly educated and trained for technical professions make him an outstanding Educator of the Year.

This award will be presented at ETA’s annual Awards Banquet during Education Forum, co-locating with International Wireless Communications Expo (IWCE) in Las Vegas on March 30.

About ETA - Since 1978, ETA has delivered over 200,000 professional certifications plus nearly 40,000 FCC license exams. Widely recognized and frequently used in worker job selection, hiring processes, pay increases, and advancements, ETA certifications are often required as companies bid on contracts. ETA’s certifications are personal and portable worldwide, thus traveling with the individual, regardless of employment or status change. ETA certifications measure and validate competencies of persons, not products or vendors. All ETA certifications are accredited through the International Certification Accreditation Council (ICAC) and align with the ISO-17024 standard. http://www.eta-i.org

