BlueModus is the #1 integrator of Kentico worldwide Our BlueModus team was able to provide the client with a fully responsive site that includes enhanced provider profile pages, greater social integration, and improved SEO.

BlueModus®, the digital marketing technology and solutions leader, used the Kentico platform to build the site, an ideal solution for the hospital for a number of reasons.

Kentico allowed for a smooth rebuild of the site as mobile-first, including a refreshed modern look and feel, in order to align with the company's own brand evolution. The platform also enabled the company to make numerous digital marketing advances, including increasing engagement and improving SEO, as well as reworking the site navigation structure to improve content organization.

Additionally, as Kentico was named a Challenger in the 2016 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Web Content Management, its positive evaluation as an all-in-one CMS, e-commerce, and online marketing solution made it an appealing platform choice to suit the hospital system's growing digital presence.

“This was no simple site redesign, it was a complete relaunch of a complex site, which included the repurposing of nearly 10,000 pages and documents. Within the Kentico framework, our BlueModus team was able to provide the client with a fully responsive site that includes enhanced provider profile pages, greater social integration, and improved SEO,” said Dave Conder, founder and CTO of BlueModus.

Forward-thinking features have set up the hospital for future website success. Deploying a mobile-first site and re-working the navigation structure were two of the top priorities achieved with the new site. Additionally, a fresh family of designs allows the client's website team to revisit the way their variety of site audiences are uniquely addressed, including patients, donors, and healthcare professionals.

ABOUT BLUEMODUS

Founded in 2001, BlueModus is a full service technology agency that has developed and integrated over 1,000 dynamic, interactive applications for our global clients and agency partners, including: Bacardi Global Brands, HP Enterprise, Gap Inc., Aon Corporation, Bayer Healthcare, Amgen, and many others. Typically partnering with enterprise marketing teams and digital agencies, our expertise and resources help build and support unique digital marketing initiatives.

ABOUT KENTICO

Kentico is an all-in-one CMS, E-commerce, and Online Marketing platform that drives business results for companies of all sizes both on-premise or in the cloud. It gives customers and partners powerful, comprehensive tools and customer-centric solutions to create stunning websites and manage customer experiences easily in a dynamic business environment.