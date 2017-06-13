The ability to dictate into tasks and referrals has also made a significant impact and helped reduce the burden of administration

THE PRACTICE

The Saluja clinic based in Southall, Middlesex is a busy 9,500 patient list GP Practice operating from a modern, purpose built premises.

The practice is experiencing a growing list size and an increasing volume of appointment slot requests causing the GP’s added pressure. Aware of this, the principle GP, Dr Rajinder Singh Saluja, concluded he needed to look to technology to increase efficiency during his clinics. Making the most of 10 minute consultations and recognising the importance of detailed patient notes were areas that Dr Saluja identified where improvements could be made.

THE PILOT

The Saluja Clinic uses SystmOne as its clinical system. After some research they contacted TPP’s Premiere Integration Partner Crescendo Systems to investigate how Crescendo’s Medical Speech Recognition (SR) software could help in this area. Following a demonstration showing dictation direct into SystmOne’s consultation screen and the navigation of the system using our own command pack voice instructions the practice decided to run a trial of the solution to measure the efficiency gains.

The software was installed and the profile and user training was conducted in around an hour and the system was ‘live’.

OUTPERFORMING EXPECTATIONS

On a follow up call to the practice Dr Saluja explained “my consultation notes are now not only much quicker but considerably more comprehensive since the introduction of SR.” The ability to dictate into tasks and referrals has also made a significant impact and helped reduce the burden of administration. “Some of my patients have expressed how impressed they are that detailed notes are being taken during an appointment” concluded Dr Saluja.

John Bendall, UK Director at Crescendo commented “We are pleased we have been able to play a part in increasing efficiency at yet another of our fast expanding portfolio of GP Practices."