GettingHired Enhances Disability Awareness Training Capabilities

GettingHired, Inc., a national disability outreach and recruitment solution focused on creating employment opportunities for individuals and veterans with disabilities and helping inclusive employers find talent, has enhanced its disability inclusion capabilities through a recent partnership with C5 Consulting, LLC (C5). The partnership has elevated the content and expanded the offerings of GettingHired’s educational benefits allowing larger teams to receive live instruction on current disability inclusion topics from one of the nation’s foremost disability inclusion consultancies.

“Diversity in the workplace leads to a more productive and innovative workforce – directly impacting an employer’s bottom line,” said Executive Vice President of GettingHired Tracey Klein. “Our partnership with C5 adds great value to our members as it will help them better understand how to implement successful hiring and retention programs for individuals with disabilities, which is the nation’s largest minority group seeking employment.”

GettingHired members will have access to C5’s sessions on topics ranging from the nuances of interviewing and hiring individuals with disabilities to the fundamentals of establishing an inclusive work environment that leverages disability.

“C5 is very excited to be partnering with GettingHired, the nation’s premier disability outreach and recruitment solution organization,” said The Hon. Katherine McCary, President, C5 Consulting, LLC. “They continue to push the envelope to help corporations to recruit and retain top talent that happens to have a disability. GettingHired also has a unique understanding of the disability pipeline and engages and educates this community for more successful employment outcomes.”

GettingHired launched in 2008 with the sole purpose of helping people with disabilities find gainful employment and is now America’s largest career community for individuals with disabilities. GettingHired strives to empower an underserved workforce of professional job seekers with disabilities and create sustainable employment growth through a variety of opportunities, including accessible systems, easy-to-use job search, professional development, industry information, employer training, and OFCCP compliance tracking and reporting.

C5 is a leading national disability inclusion firm founded in 2011 by senior corporate disability diversity executives Katherine McCary and Martha Artiles. C5 is a USBLN® Certified Disability-Owned Business Enterprise and a WBENC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise whose mission is to support corporate culture change though a holistic and strategic approach that leverages leadership, education, accessibility and pipeline. C5 counts some of the nation’s largest employers, including many Fortune 500 companies, among its clients.

