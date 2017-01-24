Today, Cambrian Innovation, a commercial provider of distributed wastewater treatment and resource recovery solutions, announced that Napa Valley-based Rombauer Vineyards will be the first winery to install Cambrian’s award-winning EcoVolt® solution. The solution will provide Rombauer with the ability to economically treat their wastewater onsite while generating clean, renewable energy, and will enable future reuse of the winery’s fully treated process water.

Water continues to be a concern for many California wineries, who often face both limited water supply for production and restrictions for wastewater discharge. In the face of these challenges, Rombauer has prioritized water efficiency measures, which result in difficult to treat, highly concentrated process water. Implementing Cambrian’s EcoVolt solution is a critical part of the family-owned winery’s strategic decision to further reduce their water-to-wine ratio.

With the EcoVolt solution, Rombauer can treat its entire wastewater stream onsite while generating up to 30 kW of renewable electricity and heat. The EcoVolt solution is expected to provide the winery with significant energy and operational savings over its lifecycle. In addition, the EcoVolt solution will allow Rombauer to reuse treated process water in the future.

“Water is the most precious resource a winery has, so integrating Cambrian’s EcoVolt solution into our production plans is core to our strategy as we work to become more water efficient in every aspect of the business,” said Richie Allen, Director of Viticulture and Winemaking at Rombauer Vineyards. “We are excited to be the first in the wine industry to deploy Cambrian’s innovative technology, and look forward to expanding sustainability efforts.”

Rombauer is a leader in the wine industry in terms of water efficiency, currently using far less than the industry average in terms of water required for wine production. In the future, Rombauer will have the option to add additional EcoVolt modules to treat increased wastewater flows should the winery increase production. Cambrian’s EcoVolt solutions have helped customers transform wastewater problems into opportunities by treating over 15,000,000 gallons of wastewater and reclaiming over 3,000,000 gallons of recycled water.

“Managing vineyards and making wine requires sustainable and economical water management, and Napa Valley and its award-winning wine producers, like Rombauer, are on the cutting-edge,” said Cambrian Innovation Founder and CEO, Matthew Silver. “Cambrian is delighted to partner with industry leaders like Rombauer to create clean energy and clean water from wastewater streams, generating immediate savings and helping them achieve long-term, sustainable growth.”

About Rombauer Vineyards

Founded in 1980 by Koerner and Joan Rombauer, Rombauer Vineyards produces critically acclaimed Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon, Zinfandel, Merlot and Sauvignon Blanc. In 1982, the family built their three-level St. Helena winery into a hillside to take advantage of the natural cooling influences. They added an extensive network of caves in the 1990s. The winery embraces traditional techniques such as barrel fermentation along with state-of-the-art equipment, with three optical sorters, basket presses and peristaltic pumps to ensure purity of fruit and gentle handling of the wine every step of the way. The family owns 350 acres of sustainably farmed vineyards in St. Helena, Carneros, Atlas Peak, Calistoga and the Sierra Foothills. The Rombauer family embraces The Joy of Wine — the philosophy that the pleasure of wine lies in the sharing of it with family and friends. Koerner Rombauer’s great-aunt Irma Rombauer was the author of the landmark cookbook The Joy of Cooking.

About Cambrian Innovation

Cambrian Innovation is a commercial provider of distributed wastewater treatment and resource recovery solutions. Dedicated to solving critical water, wastewater, and energy management challenges for industrial producers, it is the standard for some of the top names in food and beverage processing including: Lagunitas Brewing Company, Bear Republic Brewing Company, and Russian River Brewing Company. Cambrian’s award-winning EcoVolt® product suite offers cost-effective and sustainable options for onsite wastewater treatment, water reuse, and clean energy generation. Through its novel water-energy purchase agreement (WEPA), a financing platform for distributed EcoVolt solutions, Cambrian offers wastewater treatment and resource recovery as a service with no upfront costs.

Cambrian Innovation’s robust research and development group is also commercializing a broader portfolio of environmental productions to help industrial clients efficiently manage their resources. To learn more, visit http://www.cambrianinnovation.com.

