International Protein Attends January ECRM Trade Show

International Protein, a company based out of Australia that focuses on developing the highest level of nutritional and bodybuilding supplements, announced it attended the January ECRM trade show in Hilton Head, SC.

International Protein was founded by Christine Envall, a respected bodybuilder and nutritional scientist who was determined to create a line of products that would elevate her fitness regime. At this ECRM trade show, Envall and her company had the opportunity to meet with some buyers from major retail brands to discuss a variety of topics, including how to continue bringing her products to international prominence.

“We were thrilled to have this chance to travel to South Carolina and participate in the ECRM conference,” said Envall. “These meetings allowed us to meet with some extremely influential retail figures, and make some connections that could prove extremely valuable for our company. We were so pleased to be able to sit down with these important retail buyers and discuss the many benefits of our products that have been experienced in actual bodybuilders and athletes across the globe.”

International Protein products boost sports performance, improve recovery, support muscle growth, assist with weight control and conveniently increase protein intake for nutritional or sporting reasons. The products were designed by Envall with elite athletes in mind, allowing them to maximize their potential in their workouts, but they can be beneficial for athletes of all levels. Envall herself uses the products to prepare for her bodybuilding competitions.

ECRM events feature many private meetings between retail buyers and nutritional product companies. These meetings can involve discussions of potential marketing strategies, new product launches and other initiatives. They help health product companies continue to find ways in which they can grow their footprint in their market.

“The trade show was a truly productive and illuminating experience,” said Envall. “It was great to have the chance to talk to new people about our products and what is helping them make such a tremendous impact in the lives of athletes.”