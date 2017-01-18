G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business software review platform, today released the Best Software for Business Operations Teams | 2017 to help small businesses, mid-market companies and enterprises determine the best business technology in their market. The list showcases the software users have rated highly, based on customer satisfaction scores.

Project Management, Digital Asset Management, Business Content Management and Team Collaboration are the software categories that are most important for business operations teams.

Avaza, FunctionFox, Targetprocess, Brandfolder, Quip and Snagit topped the list in the small business segment. Paymo, Brandfolder, Widen Collective, Google Drive, Droplr, Guru and Slack topped the list in the mid-market segment. Paymo, Brandfolder, Box, Google Drive, Droplr and Quip topped the list in the enterprise segment.

In situations where products received the same score, more than one product has been featured to reflect all products with the highest calculated score.

“As a business operations professional, you’re expected to keep your company’s assets, projects and staff working like a well-oiled machine,” says Michael Fauscette, chief research officer at G2 Crowd. “You may feel the pressure of planning for the future of your business and ensuring company goals are met. For business operations teams, organization and cross-company coordination is critical and there are a variety of software tools that can help in all aspects of your role. These products promote organization and encourage a close attention to the small details that can make or break a business.”

The list is based on reviews from Jan. 1, 2016, through December 31, 2016. The ranked products included in the ‘Best Software for Business Operations Teams | 2017’ list received a minimum of 10 reviews and five responses for each of the three satisfaction-related questions (ease of use, quality of support and meets requirements). Only products in the Project Management, Digital Asset Management, Business Content Management and Team Collaboration categories were eligible for inclusion in this list.

