HEALTHCAREfirst, the leading provider of Web-based home health and hospice software, billing and coding services, and advanced analytics, announced its partnership with MEDsys Software Solutions, a home care industry technology services leader, to enable home health agencies to easily satisfy Texas electronic visit verification (EVV) requirements.

The interface enables a real-time, bi-directional exchange of EVV information, including patient, staff, and scheduling data, between firstHOMECARE, HEALTHCAREfirst’s EHR system, and MEDsys Software Solutions. This alleviates administrative burdens, saves valuable time, and ensures regulatory compliance and accountability.

“We are excited to partner with HEALTHCAREfirst,” remarked Ritch Adams, CEO of MEDsys Software Solutions. “Our EVV interface will enable home health agencies to efficiently manage their scheduling processes while saving time and money, reducing errors, and ensuring regulatory compliance.”

EVV is a telephone and computer-based system that electronically verifies that service visits have occurred, including recording the precise time service begins and ends. The use of EVV is required for certain home and community-based services provided by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC), Texas Department of Aging and Disability Services (DADS), and certain Managed Care Organizations (MCOs) to reduce the risk of fraudulent visit activity and to ensure patients receive the services for which the state is being billed.

“Regulatory compliance is a top priority for our customers,” said J. Kevin Porter, CEO of HEALTHCAREfirst. “We are pleased to work with MEDsys to offer a robust EVV interface with firstHOMECARE that will enable field staff to manage state requirements with ease, removing any administrative burdens that stand in the way of providing excellent patient care.”

Attendees of the Texas Association for Home Care & Hospice Winter Legislative Conference, February 8-9, 2017, are encouraged to connect with HEALTHCAREfirst to learn more about this new EVV interface. For more information, please call 800-841-6095 or email connect(at)healthcarefirst(dot)com.

About HEALTHCAREfirst

HEALTHCAREfirst provides cloud based technologies and services to improve business and clinical operations for over four thousand home health and hospice providers across the United States. Based in Springfield, MO and one of the fastest growing providers of its kind, the company provides agency and clinical management software, revenue cycle management services (billing, coding and chart audits), CAHPS surveys, and advanced analytics, in any combination. HEALTHCAREfirst’s breadth of solutions offers agencies a single source to improve patient care, create operational efficiencies, increase profitability and simplify CMS compliance. With HEALTHCAREfirst, agencies can focus on patients instead of paperwork. For more information call 800.841.6095 or visit the company’s website at http://www.healthcarefirst.com.