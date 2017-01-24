Accusoft, the leader in content and imaging solutions, will exhibit at next week’s annual Legaltech conference at the Hilton Midtown in New York from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2.

At the event, Accusoft will showcase two new features from the newest version of its high-quality document viewing and imaging suite, PrizmDoc. The features, which are geared toward the legal industry, built into PrizmDoc v12.0 are Microsoft Office conversion and large document viewing and server-side search.

“The legal industry faces unique document management and processing challenges, and Accusoft’s technology for large document viewing, server-side search and Microsoft Office conversion are unprecedented in this industry,” said Jack Berlin, Accusoft CEO. “We’re excited to showcase our innovation and cutting-edge solutions at one of the leading events in the legal industry.”

In the legal field, rendering accurate versions of Word documents is vital for the eDiscovery process. Total native rendering of documents is now possible through PrizmDoc’s Microsoft Office conversion capability.

Large document viewing and server-side search allows for the seamless conversion of documents in excess of 1,000 pages within seconds. The server-side search reduces memory lead, and the HTML5 viewer is compatible with nearly every document. This feature is tailored for the legal discovery process.

“We’re looking forward to introducing the legal community to our newest version of PrizmDoc,” said Accusoft Product Manager Mark Fears. “PrizmDoc v12.0 solves major pain points for legal teams, and our technology is an important advancement in this space.”

Mark Fears from the Accusoft team will be on hand at Booth 234 to discuss PrizmDoc’s latest features and new innovations the company brings to the legal space.

Please visit the Accusoft site to learn more about PrizmDoc v12.0.

About Accusoft

Accusoft offers a robust portfolio of document and imaging tools created for developers. Our APIs and software development toolkits are built using patented technology, providing high-performance document viewing, advanced search, image compression, conversion, barcode recognition, OCR, and other image processing tools for use in application and web development.