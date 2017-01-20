The Hilton Head Island Seafood Festival, presented by Publix, is bringing an expanded week of culinary and beverage activities to Hilton Head Island, February 20 – 26, 2017 – marking its 10th year. A full week is planned for foodies and families alike, from culinary workshops and Lowcountry adventures on the water, to the family-friendly main event on Saturday with a new VIP Lounge, Kids Zone, Artisan Market, celebrity chef demonstrations and music from the acclaimed Town Mountain bluegrass band and Deas-Guyz.

According to Andrew Carmines, President of the David M. Carmines Foundation, the non-profit organization that produces the festival, “The festival is deeply rooted in Hilton Head Island heritage, sustainable seafood and the culinary community. We are especially excited this year to celebrate the festival’s 10th anniversary with some new partnerships and initiatives that are elevating the culinary and sustainable importance of locally-sourced seafood and the overall brand of the festival for the island, state of South Carolina and southeastern coastal region.”

2017 Festival Highlights include:

Coastal Culinary & Heritage Dinner, Thursday, February 23, 2017 (5:30 VIP Meet & Greet), 6:30 – 9:30 pm, Omni Hilton Head Oceanfront Resort An inspired coastal heritage collaboration with the Hilton Head Island Gullah Celebration and the renowned Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch® program showcasing Gullah Geechee Chef BJ Dennis from Charleston, Seafood Watch Blue Ribbon Task Force chefs Matthew Beaudin (Monterey Bay Aquarium) and William Dissen (The Market Place, Asheville, NC), award-winning author and chef Nathalie Dupree and Hilton Head Island’s best chefs. The delicious interactive evening (walk around tasting format) with a purpose will explore African influence on coastal cuisine from South Carolina to Louisiana--and kick off a “west meets east” coastal alignment designed to deepen the understanding of sustainable practices, Hilton Head Island to Monterey County and beyond.

Pig Pickin’ & Oyster Roast, Friday, February 24, 2017, 6 – 9 pm, Waddell Mariculture Center The quintessential Lowcountry celebration takes place waterfront this year, with award-winning local and celebrity guest chefs and some of the South’s most acclaimed Pitmasters. Guests will enjoy local oysters, whole hogs, chicken, Brunswick stew and more – not to mention, mouth-watering, locally-sourced sides. Wash it all down with limitless brews, wines, signature cocktails and music by the Asheville, NC based bluegrass band, Town Mountain.

Hilton Head Island Seafood Festival New VIP Lounge, and Advance Discount Ticket Packages for the Seafood Festival, Saturday, February 25, 2017, 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM at Shelter Cove Park The family friendly headlining event features area restaurants/chefs serving up seafood specialties and other tasty cuisine, a Kids Zone, new Artisan Market, Chef Cooking Demonstration Stage and more. Participating restaurants include the Black Marlin, The Crazy Crab, Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks, The Old Oyster Factory, Poseidon Coastal Cuisine & Rooftop Bar, Red Fish, Skull Creek Boathouse, American Culinary Federation and more. Live music by Deas-Guyz and Town Mountain. Price: Adult Admission is $7 at the Gate; Free for Kids 10 and under Food/Beverage tickets available for purchase separately

Advance Discount Ticket Packages are available through January 31, 2017.

Saturday Seafood Fest Combo Ticket (with 25 food/beverage tickets) $25 Advance Discount, Good for one general admission to the Hilton Head Island Seafood Festival, plus 25 food/beverage tickets.

VIP Lounge, presented by Publix – Value Package: $49 Advance Discount, catered and unlimited spirits, wines and beer VIP Lounge Packages Includes Adult Admission Tickets to Seafood Festival - $14 value; additional 15 Food/Beverage Booth Tasting Tickets, $1 each - $15 value; unlimited beverage tasting wristbands, for limitless wine, beer and spirit samples in catered VIP Lounge – located in the covered Pavilion, next to the entertainment stage.

Corporate VIP All Access Pass – Best Value: $499, Includes two to the following events: Thursday Night VIP Reception at Coastal Culinary + Heritage Dinner; Friday Night Pig Pickin' & Oyster Roast; Saturday VIP Seafood Festival and Pop-Up Sunday Brunch.

POP-UP Sunday Brunch - Hudson's Seafood House on the Docks Sunday, February 26, 2017, 10:30 AM – 3:00 PM The grand finale with Gullah friends to help celebrate Island heritage with active culinary stations, including seafood, raw bar, meat lover and vegetarian selections with Champagne, Mimosas, Bloody Mary Bar, spirits tastings, beers and more – and some famous Gullah Gospel music. *Very limited ticket availability for the Brunch; tickets can only be purchased in combination with the Corporate VIP All Access Pass, Coastal Culinary + Heritage Dinner tickets or Pig Pickin’ & Oyster Roast tickets.

The Festival is proud to announce Publix as its Presenting Sponsor and the Omni Hilton Head Oceanfront Resort as its Official Host Hotel. For tickets and the most updated information on the 2017 Hilton Head Island Seafood Festival, please visit https://www.hiltonheadseafoodfestival.com. The festival has many volunteer opportunities available, some positions include behind the scenes access to celebrity guests and more, please sign up online at http://www.hiltonheadseafoodfestival.com.