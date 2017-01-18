G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business software review platform, today released the Best Software for Administration Teams | 2017 to help small businesses, mid-market companies and enterprises determine the best business technology in their market. The list showcases the software users have rated highly, based on customer satisfaction scores.

Team Collaboration, Business Content Management, Time Tracking and Document Creation are the software categories that are most important for administration teams.

Snagit, Quip, ClickTime, TSheets and WebMerge topped the list in the small business segment. Droplr, Guru, Slack, Google Drive, APS Core HR Solution, Foxit PhantomPDF, Microsoft Word and Quip topped the list in the mid-market segment. Droplr, Quip, Box, Google Drive and Paymo topped the list in the enterprise segment.

In situations where products received the same score, more than one product has been featured to reflect all products with the highest calculated score.

“Office administrators are the glue that holds an office together,” says Michael Fauscette, chief research officer at G2 Crowd. “You have an impact on every department and employee in a company, acting as the support for the entire organization. Duties range from answering phone calls to scheduling appointments, to organizing company documents. These require time, people, and content management, all of which can be aided by the appropriate technology.”

The list is based on reviews from Jan. 1, 2016, through December 31, 2016. The ranked products included in the ‘Best Software for Administration Teams | 2017’ list received a minimum of 10 reviews and five responses for each of the three satisfaction-related questions (ease of use, quality of support and meets requirements). Only products in the Team Collaboration, Business Content Management, Time Tracking and Document Creation categories were eligible for inclusion in this list.

